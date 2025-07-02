Aid Kelly's Family in Sorrow's Wake

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $1,319
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Broome
A Beacon of Hope in a Time of Grief
I received a text from Kelly last weekend. It left me in stunned silence. Kelly isn’t just any coworker; she is a friend in grief so profound it left me struggling to find words that could comfort or heal.
Her sister, Tiffany, died tragically in an accident, leaving behind four young children and a heartbroken husband. The pain of this loss is indescribable. But alongside sorrow, there's something more profound that we can offer: support.
Tiffany’s family now faces an uncertain future filled with unexpected expenses and emotional challenges. They need us to turn their grief into hope by helping them navigate this difficult time. This is where you come in. Your generosity has the power to ease some of their burdens, even from a distance. Kelly has supported us on a daily basis, with her knowledge and unwavering emotional support - let's return the favor.
Your donation can help cover not just financial costs but also provide extended support services that Tiffany’s family will need. It's about offering stability and hope at a time when they might feel like finding light in darkness is impossible. And maybe most importantly, it's saying that their loss isn't just part of the story; it's also a chapter we can write together with compassion and care.
Let’s come together as one big family here at work (and those who are reading this message) to help Kelly Cruz and her loved ones. Every dollar counts, every action matters, and every gesture speaks louder than words ever could. Let's turn our collective sorrow into strength for Tiffany's family during their darkest hour!
"In the darkest moments of grief, love shines like a beacon through the fog." ~ Anon
Your support means more than you know. It’s not just about donating; it’s about humanizing our world one act of kindness at a time. Let’s make sure Tiffany's memory is remembered by her children in all its warmth, love, and light. Join us today if you are able, either by a donation or your prayers.
Kelly, I cannot begin to express how sorry I am for your loss. I will continue to keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. Sending big hugs to you. Love you.
I am sorry for your loss and wanted to tell you that during this tough time we all are with you like a family. Please stay strong.
Our thoughts are with you and your family. Please let me know if you need anything.
Sending prayers for you and your family!
Sending hugs to Kelly and her family!
We are heartbroken for your family and so sorry for your loss. Please know you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. We're here for you, whatever you need.
Sending you all the love and prayers during this time. I'm so sorry for your loss, and I pray for your comfort and family.
So Sorry to hear about this. Stay strong
It saddens me to hear about your loss, Kelly. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sending my heartfelt condolences to you and your family in this time. No words can express how deeply sorry I am that you are going through this tragedy. Wishing you strength and comfort.
Sending all the love, hugs and prayers for all of you. No words to comfort in this devastating loss, just know that I am here if you ever need it.
May I offer my deepest condolences to Tiffany's family and friends. Kelly I am thinking of you during this difficult time and sending you my thoughts and prayers.
I am sorry to hear about the loss of your sister and brother-in-law. Please accept my deepest condolences during this profoundly difficult time. No words can truly ease the pain. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers, and I hope you find moments of peace and solace in the days ahead.
I can’t begin to imagine the depth of your pain, but I want you to know you’re not alone. I’m here for you for the quiet moments, the heavy days, and anything in between. You don’t have to go through this by yourself. When words feel empty, let love be the thing that surrounds you. Praying for you and your family.
Sending you strength and peace during this incredibly difficult time. My heart goes out to you and your family. My deepest condolences—you’re in my thoughts, and I’m truly sorry for your loss.”
I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you hugs! 🤗
