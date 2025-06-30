Supporting the Hartman Family

I am creating this fundraiser for my brother, Michael, and his wife, Jhoy. Approximately 3 weeks ago Jhoy began having terrible, agonizingly painful headaches. After a couple of trips to the ER, it was finally determined that she has Valley Fever meningitis that has gone into her brain. She was immediately admitted to the hospital. She has had 3 brain surgeries within the last week and a half, first to place a drain for the fluid buildup. When that didn't work, then another surgery to place a shunt and then a third surgery to replace the shunt valve & catheter after it got clogged. We are praying she won't need another surgery. Her doctors are working to bring it under control but, because it's fungal and not bacterial, it's so much harder to treat. Michael & Jhoy have an 11-year-old daughter that he is trying to stay strong for, along with Jhoy's mom and adult son. He's making all of the medical decisions for Jhoy on his own as she's unable to make any for herself. They also have a business he's having to run and bills that are starting to pile up. My sister and I set up this fundraiser to try to help reduce some of the stress that he is facing during this time. We appreciate any donation, shares, and prayers. Thank you.