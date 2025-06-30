Supporting the Hartman Family

Goal:
I am creating this fundraiser for my brother, Michael, and his wife, Jhoy. Approximately 3 weeks ago Jhoy began having terrible, agonizingly painful headaches. After a couple of trips to the ER, it was finally determined that she has Valley Fever meningitis that has gone into her brain. She was immediately admitted to the hospital. She has had 3 brain surgeries within the last week and a half, first to place a drain for the fluid buildup. When that didn't work, then another surgery to place a shunt and then a third surgery to replace the shunt valve & catheter after it got clogged. We are praying she won't need another surgery. Her doctors are working to bring it under control but, because it's fungal and not bacterial, it's so much harder to treat. Michael & Jhoy have an 11-year-old daughter that he is trying to stay strong for, along with Jhoy's mom and adult son. He's making all of the medical decisions for Jhoy on his own as she's unable to make any for herself. They also have a business he's having to run and bills that are starting to pile up. My sister and I set up this fundraiser to try to help reduce some of the stress that he is facing during this time. We appreciate any donation, shares, and prayers. Thank you.
We attend church with Sandra and Dennis. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, the Hartman family and especially your wife. May Our Lord heal and restore her.
Sending Prayers
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
We will keep you and your family in our prayers
Praying for God's healing hand and speedy recovery!
We are lifting your family up in prayer. May God be with you all.
Prayers for the family, I dont know you but thinking of you all and hoping for a miracle. God bless!
Our thoughts and prayers
Hopes and prayers are with the entire family.
July 9th, 2025
July 2nd, 2025
Jhoy had the surgery this morning to remove the shunt, parts and all, reposition a new one and put a valve of some sort next to her brain stem to use to inject the anti-fungal meds into her brain. They also put in a temporary external drain to keep the new shunt from plugging up until the anti-fungal meds begin to work. The biggest worry right now is secondary infection as this is her 4th brain surgery in a week and a half. The good news is that the surgeon did not have to place any new cuts into her skull as he was able to use the previous cut, which is front to back. She has a long road ahead of her, but her doctors are cautiously optimistic that she will beat this. We are praising Jesus for this miracle and the wisdom he has given her doctors. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!
July 1st, 2025
Jhoy was transferred to St. Joe's last night. She's in critical condition. Her doctors want to stabilize her a bit more before inserting the tube into her brain. That should prayerfully happen either later today or tomorrow. As of now, they are analyzing brain fluid they removed and keeping her heavily medicated. They were able to wake her up and she did speak during the night...that is answered prayers. Michael was also able to get some sleep which is also answered prayer.
July 1st, 2025
An MRI was performed a couple of hours ago. It shows the infection is throughout Jhoy's brain. The last resort is to open her brain, put a tube in, and administer the medication directly. She is getting ready to be life-flighted to St. Joseph's as the surgeon who can do that practices there. So many prayers are requested at this time. Lord, please let this bring the healing she needs.
