Campaign Image

Supporting the Hartman Family

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $6,900

Campaign created by Sandra Taylor

Campaign funds will be received by M&L Love and Care Home LLC

Supporting the Hartman Family

I am creating this fundraiser for my brother, Michael, and his wife, Jhoy. Approximately 3 weeks ago Jhoy began having terrible, agonizingly painful headaches. After a couple of trips to the ER, it was finally determined that she has Valley Fever meningitis that has gone into her brain. She was immediately admitted to the hospital. She has had 3 brain surgeries within the last week and a half, first to place a drain for the fluid buildup. When that didn't work, then another surgery to place a shunt and then a third surgery to replace the shunt valve & catheter after it got clogged. We are praying she won't need another surgery. Her doctors are working to bring it under control but, because it's fungal and not bacterial, it's so much harder to treat. Michael & Jhoy have an 11-year-old daughter that he is trying to stay strong for, along with Jhoy's mom and adult son. He's making all of the medical decisions for Jhoy on his own as she's unable to make any for herself. They also have a business he's having to run and bills that are starting to pile up. My sister and I set up this fundraiser to try to help reduce some of the stress that he is facing during this time. We appreciate any donation, shares, and prayers. Thank you.

Recent Donations
Show:
Kevin and Sharon Cozart
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

Jim and MaryJane
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

The Fialas
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Trudy
$ 300.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
13 days ago

We attend church with Sandra and Dennis. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, the Hartman family and especially your wife. May Our Lord heal and restore her.

The Lanes
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Deb B
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Sending Prayers

Kimberly Miske
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

John and Eileen Durrant
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

We will keep you and your family in our prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
15 days ago

Jessica Regalado
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Ashley Cook
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Praying for God's healing hand and speedy recovery!

Michael and Janet Kassel
$ 500.00 USD
15 days ago

We are lifting your family up in prayer. May God be with you all.

Andrea Hunter
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Prayers for the family, I dont know you but thinking of you all and hoping for a miracle. God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Our thoughts and prayers

Tim Wilson
$ 250.00 USD
15 days ago

Hopes and prayers are with the entire family.

Kasey
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Don Adair
$ 1000.00 USD
16 days ago

Updates

Update #4

July 9th, 2025

Apologies for not updating sooner but it’s been a roller coaster of emotions the last several days. It was determined on Saturday that Jhoy had suffered two strokes by her brainstem that affected her breathing and being able to move so she was placed on a ventilator Saturday afternoon. Michael was told these are fatal strokes but we were hopeful because she was still moving her legs and squeezing hands. We also have an army of prayer warriors praying for her. But sometime last night/early morning, she had another stroke, a major one. She was no longer moving or reacting to stimulus. An MRI this afternoon showed no brain activity. Michael is now working to get her home so she doesn’t pass in the hospital. We ask for prayers that this will be able to happen tomorrow so she can be surrounded by loved ones when God takes her home. Thank you to everyone who has prayed, donated, and reached out. We appreciate all of it and ask for continued prayers of comfort, strength, and peace as the family navigates through these next hours, days, weeks and months. Through it all, we know we have a good, good God and praise Him in the storm.
Update #3

July 2nd, 2025

Jhoy had the surgery this morning to remove the shunt, parts and all, reposition a new one and put a valve of some sort next to her brain stem to use to inject the anti-fungal meds into her brain. They also put in a temporary external drain to keep the new shunt from plugging up until the anti-fungal meds begin to work. The biggest worry right now is secondary infection as this is her 4th brain surgery in a week and a half. The good news is that the surgeon did not have to place any new cuts into her skull as he was able to use the previous cut, which is front to back. She has a long road ahead of her, but her doctors are cautiously optimistic that she will beat this. We are praising Jesus for this miracle and the wisdom he has given her doctors. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!

Update #2

July 1st, 2025

Jhoy was transferred to St. Joe's last night. She's in critical condition. Her doctors want to stabilize her a bit more before inserting the tube into her brain. That should prayerfully happen either later today or tomorrow. As of now, they are analyzing brain fluid they removed and keeping her heavily medicated. They were able to wake her up and she did speak during the night...that is answered prayers. Michael was also able to get some sleep which is also answered prayer. 

Update #1

July 1st, 2025

An MRI was performed a couple of hours ago. It shows the infection is throughout Jhoy's brain. The last resort is to open her brain, put a tube in, and administer the medication directly. She is getting ready to be life-flighted to St. Joseph's as the surgeon who can do that practices there. So many prayers are requested at this time. Lord, please let this bring the healing she needs.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo