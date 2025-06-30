About to be homeless with my pets

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $10,643
Hello, I am about to get evicted into the Az heat with my German Shepherd and 3 cats with a broken down truck. I need money to repair my truck as I can’t work without it, and also to catch up on rent. Yesterday I got a 5 day notice of pay or quit. I can’t find any work locally, and can’t commute because of the broken down truck. I’m feeling hopeless at this point as it seems no one cares anymore. I have no family or friends. No where to go. My pets mean everything to me. Without them I wouldn't be here. Please help me, and especially them even if it’s just sharing this. Thank you
Wanted to send a little extra, good luck!
"Thanks! I just NOW realized I can reply to comments lol. Now there’s too many " By Don Mers
God Bless you.
From an ARFCOM member - beautiful dog
Arfcom member doing what I can to help
another ARFCOM member checking in
Best of luck brother, another ARCOM member.
My control arm bushings just went out too, we are like brothers!
Hang in there buddy. Hope this helps.
Good luck dude, Hang in there!!!
Good luck and God bless!
87 from Fox
From fellow arfcommer, keep your head up high, we got you brother.
Don't give up, brother.
Saw your post on arfcom. Hang in there, brother.
May you kick turn to the better. JQ66
July 13th, 2025
ARFCOM has done it again, because of all of you I got caught up on the rent issue, and got my truck repaired. OH, and my dog will get the vet care she needs. I’ve donated in the past, and I hope to be able to make a bigger donation to someone in the future to pay it forward That’s how this works right? Taking care of each other if that time comes for someone
Thank you all you should be proud of yourselves
July 5th, 2025
I just wanted to thank you all that have donated so far. The holiday and weekend bought me a temporary reprieve I think. I might be able to show them what I have here to slow the process down. Can’t access the funds for a week.
