About to be homeless with my pets

Hello, I am about to get evicted into the Az heat with my German Shepherd and 3 cats with a broken down truck. I need money to repair my truck as I can’t work without it, and also to catch up on rent. Yesterday I got a 5 day notice of pay or quit. I can’t find any work locally, and can’t commute because of the broken down truck. I’m feeling hopeless at this point as it seems no one cares anymore. I have no family or friends. No where to go. My pets mean everything to me. Without them I wouldn't be here. Please help me, and especially them even if it’s just sharing this. Thank you

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

Wanted to send a little extra, good luck!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thanks! I just NOW realized I can reply to comments lol. Now there’s too many " By Don Mers

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

God Bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

From an ARFCOM member - beautiful dog

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 days ago

Arfcom member doing what I can to help

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

another ARFCOM member checking in

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

Best of luck brother, another ARCOM member.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

My control arm bushings just went out too, we are like brothers!

Arfcom 02bfishn
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Hang in there buddy. Hope this helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Good luck dude, Hang in there!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 days ago

Dave
$ 747.00 USD
8 days ago

Good luck and God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 87.00 USD
8 days ago

87 from Fox

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
9 days ago

From fellow arfcommer, keep your head up high, we got you brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 87.00 USD
9 days ago

Don't give up, brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Saw your post on arfcom. Hang in there, brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

May you kick turn to the better. JQ66

Updates

Update #2

July 13th, 2025

ARFCOM has done it again, because of all of you I got caught up on the rent issue, and got my truck repaired. OH, and my dog will get the vet care she needs. I’ve donated in the past, and I hope to be able to make a bigger donation to someone in the future to pay it forward   That’s how this works  right?  Taking care of each other if that time comes for someone  

Thank you all  you should be proud of yourselves  


Update #1

July 5th, 2025

I just wanted to thank you all that have donated so far. The holiday and weekend bought me a temporary reprieve I think. I might be able to show them what I have here to slow the process down. Can’t access the funds for a week. 

