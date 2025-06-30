Funeral related expenses for Schmalzried Family

Aleigha "Beanie" Schmalzried has gone to be with Jesus following a tragic accident that occurred on Monday, June 23, 2025. Aleigha was the tremendously loved baby of the family. She was her Mama's shadow, her Daddy's Bean, the third pea in a pod, and a joy to all who knew her. She loved to help others and play with her babies and all her animal friends just like her Mama.

Please consider donating to help cover costs related to her loss. And, more importantly, continue to pray for her family as they mourn.