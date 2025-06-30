Campaign Image

Funeral related expenses for Schmalzried Family

 USD $3,000

 USD $760

Campaign created by Tamera Seiler

Campaign funds will be received by Emily Schmalzried

Aleigha "Beanie" Schmalzried has gone to be with Jesus following a tragic accident that occurred on Monday, June 23, 2025. Aleigha was the tremendously loved baby of the family. She was her Mama's shadow, her Daddy's Bean, the third pea in a pod, and a joy to all who knew her. She loved to help others and play with her babies and all her animal friends just like her Mama.

Please consider donating to help cover costs related to her loss. And, more importantly, continue to pray for her family as they mourn.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

So truly sorry for your loss. Praying for your family 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Sorry for your loss

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Praying!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 160.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

