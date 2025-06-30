supporting the Rampersad Family

Request for Assistance





Hello, my name is Donna. I am a mother of two daughters, ages 14 and 27, and a proud grandmother to my 18-month-old grandson. I’m reaching out today to ask for a bit of support. Like many families, we’ve recently hit some difficult times. I work full-time and do my best to care for my younger daughter while also helping support my oldest, who was recently laid off and is now seeking both employment and affordable childcare for her son. Despite my efforts, it has become increasingly difficult to keep up with bills and car payments, and we are currently falling behind. As a mother and grandmother, I do everything I can to keep our family stable and hopeful, but right now I’m asking for a little help to get us back on our feet. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated, but if you're unable to give, your thoughts and prayers for our little family would mean the world to us. Thank you so much for your time, support, and kindness.





Warmly,

Donna