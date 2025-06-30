Loving Support for Stephanie McFatridge

A Mother and Daughter in Need

Stephanie, a beloved mother and amazing daughter, is in need of love and support in an extremely difficult time.

Stephanie's firstborn daughter, Alexa, has been battling breast cancer since 2020 which over time has spread to her bones, brain, and spine. Alexa is in the process of transitioning into hospice care.

The goal of this fundraiser is to raise enough money to help Stephanie during this extremely difficult time. She has been a dedicated CNA for over 15 years with no PTO left. This campaign aims to assist Stephanie in not having to worry about anything but Alexa. The goal is to help cover living expenses and transportation to the hospital that is over an hour away. Her car is in poor condition and is unreliable and unable to make it to the hospital safely. Please help Stephanie and Alexa spend as much time together as possible.

The urgency of the situation can't be overstated. Please give what you can so we can send our love and support to a family that is hurting and scared. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. We love you Stephanie! We love you Alexa! We love you Caitte!







