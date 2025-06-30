Azarii dance career

Campaign Image

💫 Support Azarii – A Talented Young Dancer Breaking Barriers 💫


Meet Azarii – our amazing 8-year-old who has already faced more than most in his young life. Over the past 3 years, he’s battled ADHD, severe mental health challenges, and heartbreaking bullying — not just from classmates, but even from some adults who should have protected him. He’s often felt unaccepted, and we’ve seen the toll it has taken on his spirit.


But something incredible has happened…


Three months ago, Azarii found dance — and it found him. What started as a spark has become a blazing fire of passion, talent, and dedication. In such a short time, he’s gone from beginner to world champion in street dance 🏆, and he’s already moving up the ranks in both inter (fast) and slow dance categories. He’s qualified for multiple competition weekends ahead, and he’s ready to take the stage by storm!


Even some of his own family members have teased him for dancing — but Azarii hasn’t let anyone’s opinions stop him from doing what he loves. His courage, focus, and determination are beyond inspiring.


Now, he needs a new outfit for his upcoming competitions. Dancewear for boys is especially hard to come by — but we’re determined to make sure he has everything he needs to shine, feel confident, and keep chasing his dreams.


We believe boys can dance too — and Azarii is living proof!


✨ If you can support — even just £1 — it will go directly toward his costume, travel, and competition expenses. Every little bit makes a massive difference.


Thank you for believing in Azarii. Let’s show the world what this amazing young dancer is made of! 💃🏾🕺🏾

Recent Donations
Show:
Grandma
£ 20.00 GBP
13 days ago

Keep it up Azarii you will go far. Grandma and grandad xx

Paris Cattan
£ 25.00 GBP
15 days ago

Reach for the stars Azarii!! You are so amazing and we are all in your corner all the way

Indre Butkute
£ 5.00 GBP
16 days ago

Keep shining little rocket 🚀 Don’t let anyone dull your sparkle ✨ you are so special 💙💙💙

Rachel lancaster
£ 4.00 GBP
16 days ago

Good luck

Tyla Jaye
£ 20.00 GBP
16 days ago

Keep shining Zar ❤️

jessica maloney
£ 30.00 GBP
17 days ago

Jordan miller
£ 100.00 GBP
17 days ago

You are amazing Azarii !! Keep it up. You will go far. Uncle Jordan

Sacha rainey
£ 20.00 GBP
17 days ago

Good luck 😘

Debbie Wright
£ 10.00 GBP
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 4.00 GBP
17 days ago

