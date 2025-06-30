Azarii dance career

💫 Support Azarii – A Talented Young Dancer Breaking Barriers 💫





Meet Azarii – our amazing 8-year-old who has already faced more than most in his young life. Over the past 3 years, he’s battled ADHD, severe mental health challenges, and heartbreaking bullying — not just from classmates, but even from some adults who should have protected him. He’s often felt unaccepted, and we’ve seen the toll it has taken on his spirit.





But something incredible has happened…





Three months ago, Azarii found dance — and it found him. What started as a spark has become a blazing fire of passion, talent, and dedication. In such a short time, he’s gone from beginner to world champion in street dance 🏆, and he’s already moving up the ranks in both inter (fast) and slow dance categories. He’s qualified for multiple competition weekends ahead, and he’s ready to take the stage by storm!





Even some of his own family members have teased him for dancing — but Azarii hasn’t let anyone’s opinions stop him from doing what he loves. His courage, focus, and determination are beyond inspiring.





Now, he needs a new outfit for his upcoming competitions. Dancewear for boys is especially hard to come by — but we’re determined to make sure he has everything he needs to shine, feel confident, and keep chasing his dreams.





We believe boys can dance too — and Azarii is living proof!





✨ If you can support — even just £1 — it will go directly toward his costume, travel, and competition expenses. Every little bit makes a massive difference.





Thank you for believing in Azarii. Let’s show the world what this amazing young dancer is made of! 💃🏾🕺🏾