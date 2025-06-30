Supporting Billy Cameron

On April 23, our family’s world was turned upside down when my dad, Billy Cameron, suffered a hemorrhagic stroke—a type of stroke caused by bleeding in the brain.

At 74, Billy was still full of life—working, tending to his garden, and staying active and independent. Anyone who knows him knows how hard he’s worked his whole life and how rarely he’s asked for help. But this stroke has brought major challenges.



It affected his left arm and leg, and as of now, he hasn’t regained use of them. He faces a long, difficult road to recovery with intensive therapy, medical care, and big lifestyle changes ahead.

We’ve created this page to help raise funds for his medical expenses, recovery needs, and the support required during this time.



Whether you can give, share, or pray, it all means more than we can express. Thank you for standing with Billy and our family during this time.

