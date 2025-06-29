Spain and Portugal mission trip

This summer, I'm going on a life-changing mission trip to Spain and Portugal with a group of youth from Tyler Metro Church. Both countries are experiencing a decline in Christian presence, especially among younger generations, making this a perfect time to share the love of Jesus.





Our team will be ministering to children through Vacation Bible School and working with local churches to spread the Gospel. Your donation, no matter the size, will have a major impact and help us fulfill our mission. I'm counting on your support to make a difference in the lives of those we meet.





Thank you for lifting me up in prayer as I prepare for this journey. Every bit of support brings us closer to sharing the love of Christ with those who need it most.

Kai