Jennifer's Healing Journey Walking in Faith

Let me share with you the story of my special friend. Jennifer LaDrew strives to live her life walking as closely with God as humanly possible. In her discussions about life circumstances and situations the Lord is consistently weaved throughout the conversation as she demonstrates living life guided by His Word, His will and His way. In late 2024 she received a cancer diagnosis. Since that moment Jenn has strived to walk out this season of her life in ways that bring honor and glory to Jesus. While reading her Facebook posts it is easy to see that she focuses on the Lord in every circumstance of her healing journey. Since her diagnosis, Jenn has received so much love and emotional support from family and friends in the form of phone calls, visits, meals, cards, gifts, flowers as well as words of encouragement. Many of you have been praying without ceasing! Please know that your prayers have been heard by God and many have been answered already! Please continue to pray, your prayers are greatly appreciated and treasured!

In addition to being a Godly woman, wife and mother, Jenn has devoted her life to serving Jesus through her job as a day care director. In her free time Jenn volunteers at the Beauty for Ashes organization that ministers to victims of human trafficking where she demonstrates the love of God and supports the inner healing of these precious women.

The financial struggles have been a challenge with high copays and out-of-pocket expenses for office visits, testing, diagnostic procedures, surgery, and chemotherapy treatments. At this point Jenn is unable to return to work and her short-term disability has ended. For Jennifer a Christian walk includes enduring and persevering through the challenges of life while speaking words of faith, hope and trust in Jesus her Lord and Savior. She keeps her thoughts and eyes set on Him trusting Him to meet EVERY need. Many of us know Jenn as an amazing prayer warrior. In spite of her own health struggles she never fails to ask about the struggles of others and she prays for them diligently. Jenn is such a special person and treasured friend to so many of us. Offering financial support is a very tangible way that we can show our love and support to our sweet friend. Medical bills and unpaid debt can rob people of peace and joy. Will you consider helping Jenn with medical expenses and blessing our dear friend with the gift of peace by donating to her fund?















