Jennifer's Healing Journey Walking in Faith

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $2,930
Let me share with you the story of my special friend. Jennifer LaDrew strives to live her life walking as closely with God as humanly possible. In her discussions about life circumstances and situations the Lord is consistently weaved throughout the conversation as she demonstrates living life guided by His Word, His will and His way. In late 2024 she received a cancer diagnosis. Since that moment Jenn has strived to walk out this season of her life in ways that bring honor and glory to Jesus. While reading her Facebook posts it is easy to see that she focuses on the Lord in every circumstance of her healing journey. Since her diagnosis, Jenn has received so much love and emotional support from family and friends in the form of phone calls, visits, meals, cards, gifts, flowers as well as words of encouragement. Many of you have been praying without ceasing! Please know that your prayers have been heard by God and many have been answered already! Please continue to pray, your prayers are greatly appreciated and treasured!
In addition to being a Godly woman, wife and mother, Jenn has devoted her life to serving Jesus through her job as a day care director. In her free time Jenn volunteers at the Beauty for Ashes organization that ministers to victims of human trafficking where she demonstrates the love of God and supports the inner healing of these precious women.
The financial struggles have been a challenge with high copays and out-of-pocket expenses for office visits, testing, diagnostic procedures, surgery, and chemotherapy treatments. At this point Jenn is unable to return to work and her short-term disability has ended. For Jennifer a Christian walk includes enduring and persevering through the challenges of life while speaking words of faith, hope and trust in Jesus her Lord and Savior. She keeps her thoughts and eyes set on Him trusting Him to meet EVERY need. Many of us know Jenn as an amazing prayer warrior. In spite of her own health struggles she never fails to ask about the struggles of others and she prays for them diligently. Jenn is such a special person and treasured friend to so many of us. Offering financial support is a very tangible way that we can show our love and support to our sweet friend. Medical bills and unpaid debt can rob people of peace and joy. Will you consider helping Jenn with medical expenses and blessing our dear friend with the gift of peace by donating to her fund?
July 2nd, 2025
First, we thank God for each one of you for keeping Jenn in your thoughts and praying for her. Your generous financial help is invaluable. You will never know what an amazing blessing all of you are!
Tomorrow, Jenn will be receiving a double chemo treatment for the second time. The first infusion was rough. Nausea was an issue and the Drs are going to try a new medication regime. The staff at the Oncology Clinic will again be packing Jenn's hands and feet in ice during the infusion. This was very uncomfortable and painful the last time.
Jenns prayer request is that the pain she experiences in her hands and feet will lessen quickly- she is even praying to be pain free. Also, praying the nausea regime works well to fend off the nausea.
Blessings to each of you.
