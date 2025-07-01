Supporting Conner

Help Conner Get a Second Chance at Life

Conner is the 30-year-old son of my dear friend. He’s always been a bright, kind soul, but life hasn’t been easy. Living with Asperger’s, (high-functioning autism), Conner has spent years battling emotional struggles that many of us can’t fully understand.

A few weeks ago, Conner was in a terrible motorcycle accident. He spent four days on life support in the ICU, fighting for his life.



Now, for the first time in a long time, there’s hope.



But Conner’s fight isn’t over. He urgently needs to go straight from the hospital to a long-term, faith-based rehab center that specializes in all the rehabilitation therapies he needs and addresses the struggles of Asbergers. The cost for this life-saving treatment is $50,000.

We’re asking for your help. Any amount—big or small—will bring Conner one step closer to healing and a fresh start.



Thank you for supporting this second chance at life.