Supporting Conner

Help Conner Get a Second Chance at Life

Conner is the 30-year-old son of my dear friend. He’s always been a bright, kind soul, but life hasn’t been easy. Living with Asperger’s, (high-functioning autism), Conner has spent years battling emotional struggles that many of us can’t fully understand.

A few weeks ago, Conner was in a terrible motorcycle accident. He spent four days on life support in the ICU, fighting for his life. 

Now, for the first time in a long time, there’s hope.

But Conner’s fight isn’t over. He urgently needs to go straight from the hospital to a long-term, faith-based rehab center that specializes in all the rehabilitation therapies he needs and addresses the struggles of Asbergers. The cost for this life-saving treatment is $50,000.

We’re asking for your help. Any amount—big or small—will bring Conner one step closer to healing and a fresh start.

Thank you for supporting this second chance at life.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Sending prayers for Connor and his family.

JT
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

Praying for Conner!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending our best

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 day ago

Sue and Dwight Bostic
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for Conner and a complete recovery!

Nancy and Richard Lindsey
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

Praying so much for y'all for healing and support. You and Conner are very loved

Cheryl and Steini
$ 500.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying continually!

Howard Hill
$ 1000.00 USD
7 days ago

Donna
$ 200.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for you Conner!!

Heather
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for you Conner and believing in your complete healing and restoration! 🙏

Muffer
$ 10.00 USD
11 days ago

Get well, buddy

Susan Norris
$ 500.00 USD
13 days ago

Dede Hunter
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for a full recovery.🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Scott
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

Rebecca White
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Stella Luckey
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for Conner!

Donna Dahlvang
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for Connor!!

Rhonda Standridge
$ 300.00 USD
15 days ago

