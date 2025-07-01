Supporting Conner

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $4,405
Help Conner Get a Second Chance at Life
Conner is the 30-year-old son of my dear friend. He’s always been a bright, kind soul, but life hasn’t been easy. Living with Asperger’s, (high-functioning autism), Conner has spent years battling emotional struggles that many of us can’t fully understand.
A few weeks ago, Conner was in a terrible motorcycle accident. He spent four days on life support in the ICU, fighting for his life.
Now, for the first time in a long time, there’s hope.
But Conner’s fight isn’t over. He urgently needs to go straight from the hospital to a long-term, faith-based rehab center that specializes in all the rehabilitation therapies he needs and addresses the struggles of Asbergers. The cost for this life-saving treatment is $50,000.
We’re asking for your help. Any amount—big or small—will bring Conner one step closer to healing and a fresh start.
Thank you for supporting this second chance at life.
Sending prayers for Connor and his family.
Praying for Conner!
Sending our best
Praying for Conner and a complete recovery!
Praying so much for y'all for healing and support. You and Conner are very loved
Praying continually!
Praying for you Conner!!
Praying for you Conner and believing in your complete healing and restoration! 🙏
Get well, buddy
Praying for a full recovery.🙏🙏
Praying for Conner!
Praying for Connor!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.