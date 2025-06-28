Memorial Fund for Kelly Castleman Staley

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,427
Campaign funds will be received by Amy Horrell
Kelly Castleman-Staley was diagnosed early January 2025 with Inflammatory Breast Cancer. Her courageous battle with cancer ended June 27 2025 at the age of 53 with family at her bedside. She leaves behind a loving mother and a beloved young daughter.
I would like to help Kelly's mother raise money for funeral costs and burial. If any of you would like to donate to help ease the burden of expenses it would be greatly appreciated.
Kelly Gale Castleman born to Richard Castleman and Frances(Luck) Ellis in Decatur IL on February 9 1972. Passed away June 27 2025 in Carbondale, IL.
Donations will go to Fran Ellis mother of Kelly
*Update as of July 6 2025
No obituary has been posted funeral is still pending
*Update obituary is now on the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home website in Atwood IL
I was Kelly's roommate sophomore year at UofI. So very sorry to hear of her passing. Thoughts and prayers to family and friends.
Sending love and healing wishes
Friend of Amy Horrell. I am so sorry for the loss of your dear friend.
For Kelly’s family
So sorry for your families loss! Kelly will be missed by EHS class of 1990!
Sorry for the families loss I remember Kelly from High school
