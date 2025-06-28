Memorial Fund for Kelly Castleman Staley

Kelly Castleman-Staley was diagnosed early January 2025 with Inflammatory Breast Cancer. Her courageous battle with cancer ended June 27 2025 at the age of 53 with family at her bedside. She leaves behind a loving mother and a beloved young daughter.

I would like to help Kelly's mother raise money for funeral costs and burial. If any of you would like to donate to help ease the burden of expenses it would be greatly appreciated.

Kelly Gale Castleman born to Richard Castleman and Frances(Luck) Ellis in Decatur IL on February 9 1972. Passed away June 27 2025 in Carbondale, IL.

Donations will go to Fran Ellis mother of Kelly

*Update as of July 6 2025

No obituary has been posted funeral is still pending

*Update obituary is now on the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home website in Atwood IL