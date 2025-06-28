Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Memorial Fund for Kelly Castleman Staley

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,427

Campaign created by Amy Horrell

Campaign funds will be received by Amy Horrell

Memorial Fund for Kelly Castleman Staley

Kelly Castleman-Staley was diagnosed early January 2025 with Inflammatory Breast Cancer. Her courageous battle with cancer ended June 27 2025 at the age of 53 with family at her bedside. She leaves behind a loving mother and a beloved young daughter. 

would like to help Kelly's mother raise money for funeral costs and burial. If any of you would like to donate to help ease the burden of expenses it would be greatly appreciated.

Kelly Gale Castleman born to Richard Castleman and Frances(Luck) Ellis in Decatur IL on February 9 1972. Passed away June 27 2025 in Carbondale, IL.

Donations will go to Fran Ellis mother of Kelly

*Update as of July 6 2025

No obituary has been posted funeral is still pending

*Update obituary is now on the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home website in Atwood IL

Recent Donations
Show:
Joshua Alldridge
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Helen Pappas Sterr
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

I was Kelly's roommate sophomore year at UofI. So very sorry to hear of her passing. Thoughts and prayers to family and friends.

Joanna Samples
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Amy Masters
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Pat Masters
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Natalie and Kathy
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Sending love and healing wishes

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
12 days ago

Marina Neal
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

Eric Hunley
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 77.00 USD
13 days ago

Friend of Amy Horrell. I am so sorry for the loss of your dear friend.

Dana Morrison Lobocki
$ 200.00 USD
15 days ago

Brad Schoeneberg
$ 250.00 USD
17 days ago

For Kelly’s family

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
18 days ago

Shannon Durbin
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

So sorry for your families loss! Kelly will be missed by EHS class of 1990!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
18 days ago

Sorry for the families loss I remember Kelly from High school

Funeral expenses
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo