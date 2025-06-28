Megan Swauger Third Year BSSM

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $1,973
Campaign funds will be received by Megan Swauger
With my final year of ministry school approaching, I’ve officially been accepted into Third Year with my mentor, Eric Allen. Eric is the founder of Fathering Artists, an artist development program, and formerly served as a BSSM pastor and worked with Bethel Music. This year, I’ll be partnering with his recording studio, event company Blackbox, and Fathering Artists' songwriting retreats.
Alongside this, I’ll also serve as a volunteer leader with First Year pastor Dillon Nuss, helping mentor students and assist with ministry trips and classes. I believe being under both of these mentors will equip me to pursue music in secular spaces while remaining rooted in the church.
This year, I’m eager to grow in how I seek God both in ministry and the marketplace. I don’t know exactly what’s next after this, but I do know my heart longs to bring Jesus into the darkest corners of the world—from Hollywood and beyond.
While I’ll be working part-time during the school year to help fund ministry trips and living expenses, I also will need to raise $15,000 to cover my tuition and housing for BSSM. I am looking for 24 people to give $50/month to meet my goal of $1200/month.
In addition, my urgent need is to raise $3000 by August 25th to cover tuition and housing deposit.
Would you consider partnering with me on this journey?
So thankful for all the love, prayers, and encouragement!
Love you guys, Meg
Megan, it is incredible to see where you were at spiritually a few years ago compared to now. You can see Gods love radiating from your body in all of the pictures! May the Lord almighty bless you and keep you as you trust and obey him. Love you bunches!💕
Blessings from Arun and latha
How beautiful are the feet of those who bring Good News
Colossians 3:23-24 (NIV): “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.” Serve well wherever you go, Megan!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.