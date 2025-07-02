JUST TRYING TO SURVIVE IN A BRUTAL JOB MARKET

I’m not a grifter, I’m not a scammer and I haven’t gone viral, I’m simply one of many hard-working unemployed Americans trying to survive this job market. Seeking funds to keep a roof over my head for a few more months.

I was affected by a reduction in force in mid-2024 and have been working diligently trying to secure employment to no avail. I’ve been through unemployment, once before, during COVID and it took 1 ½ years, living off my retirement savings, to secure employment. That said, I was blessed to have work and prayed I would never have to go through that EVER again, yet here I am. Until COVID, I had longevity with two employers with no employment gaps. Both times I’ve been affected by Private Equity Firms and company restructuring even though I was a top performer. I get it, it’s business but it still hurts like hell.

It’s an employer’s market, it’s competitive, and it’s BRUTAL, especially for remote work. It’s even more challenging living in a rural area with less opportunity. I’ve applied to over 900 remote jobs in which companies are receiving several hundreds of applications within the first 15 minutes after posting the one job they have open. You would have better luck at winning the lottery than having someone review your resume. And, if you’re 57 with a bachelor’s degree and a long history of professional work, good luck at securing a retail or fast-food job to stay afloat, I’ve tried.

It amazes me that you can start a career in the US government in your 50’s and have a 30–40-year career ahead of you, yet out in the real world, you’re too old or too qualified if you are over 50, hell over 30 for that matter. Age bias is REAL. I digress.

If you have work, even if you hate it, consider yourself BLESSED.

Any donation would be helpful and if you can’t donate, all prayers are welcome.

I will remain hopeful that GRACE will find me.



