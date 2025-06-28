Bond Beam Needed before Hurricane Season

Bond Beam for Iglesia Cristiana Jesús El Señor

Urgent Need: Help Us Complete the Bond Beam Before Hurricane Season

Pastor Narciso and his congregation at Iglesia Cristiana Jesús El Señor in Baní, Dominican Republic, are in urgent need of support. As hurricane season approaches, we are in a race against time to complete the bond beam for the second story of the church building. The estimated cost is $2,500, and we are hoping to raise a little extra to cover any unexpected costs that may arise during this critical phase.

During our recent 9-day mission trip, we worked alongside the local church family to get the second-story walls up. Once complete, the bottom floor of the building will serve as a school, and the second floor will house the church sanctuary. Unfortunately, we were not able to finish the project before we had to leave — but the mission must continue.

The bond beam is the next essential step. In masonry construction, a bond beam is a reinforced horizontal structure that strengthens the walls, stabilizes the building, and protects it from lateral forces like strong winds or earthquakes. Without it, all the hard work already done is at risk of being lost to the storms.

We are praying for God’s provision and believing for the support needed to secure this structure — for the future of the church, the school, and the entire community it serves.

If you feel led to give, we invite you to donate whatever you can. Every gift brings us one step closer to safeguarding this house of worship and education.

Thank you for your prayers, generosity, and heart for the mission.