Shadow to Sanctuary a Family Journey to Rebuild

A trans family’s cross-country escape—and a call for kindness.





We’re a family of five who just crossed the country to survive.





For years, we lived in Cochise County, Arizona—a place where the beauty of the desert couldn’t outweigh the growing weight of fear. As anti-trans sentiment surged after the election, our home became unrecognizable. We watched schools turn cold. Neighbors once friendly began to glare. And every day, it became clearer: it wasn’t just unsafe—it was toxic.





We are a gender-diverse family, raising three beautiful kids in love, creativity, and truth. But the state around us no longer had room for families like ours. So we made the hardest, fastest decision of our lives: we had to go.





We couldn’t afford to fly.

We packed everything we could into our car and drove 2,000 miles in three days to Virginia—chasing hope on a shoestring. We dipped into savings, maxed what little credit we had, and held our breath just to cross the final state line.





We made it.

But now we’re exhausted, in debt, and barely keeping the lights on.





This campaign isn’t for luxury. It’s not for anything fancy.

It’s for survival after the escape.





We’re asking for help not to run—but to rest. To stabilize. To breathe.

The $20,000 we’re hoping to raise will help pay down the emergency debt we took on to flee, and give us a chance to rebuild without being swallowed by bills and interest.





If you’ve ever had to start over… if you’ve ever had to protect your children at all costs… you know how much this matters.





Your kindness could be the turning point after the storm.





Thank you for reading.

Thank you for believing that families like ours deserve sanctuary too.





—Ericka & Family