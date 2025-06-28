Send Antonios Home to Rest

Raised:
Antonios Lounglos finished his time here on earth Friday June 27, 2025.
His story is one that is not uncommon among America's immigrants. As the eldest young man in a widow's family of six, he was encouraged to come to the States to live and work in the '50s, leaving his small farming village on the island of Limnos, Greece. Tony hated the notion of leaving his farming life but his responsibility to the family and earning potential here was tantamount, so a ship he boarded for the long journey. Throughout his productive life in New Jersey, Tony had never forgiven the circumstances that forced his departure from his home. He never went back.
We would like to change that for Tony and return him to Atsiki Limnos to his family's burial site alongside his beloved Papou, Father, Mother & Sister.
In lieu of flowers for the service, we are asking that those who wish to contribute to our effort to get Tony home do so here. Your consideration is greatly appreciated but your love is most so.
Sending love and prayers, I’m so sorry. So sweet to bring popu home❤️
Here for you guys however you need.
Deepest condolences to you and your family during this difficult time.
I love you Tina!
My love and prayers to you and your family dealing with the loss of your Dad.
Tina, Please accept our sincere condolences to you and your family during this difficult time.
What a beautiful tribute to a dedicated Father and Grandfather. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
May your Dad rest in peace, truly sorry for your loss.
