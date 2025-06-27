Bell Canada Took Our Invention — Now They Want to Silence Us Forever

Twelve years ago, we were a small Canadian tech company with a big idea.

We created a breakthrough — a patented IPTV video technology — the kind that could change how the world watches television. We protected it. We filed the patents. We believed the courts would protect us.

Then Bell Canada took it.

Not through a license. Not through a deal.

They just took it.

They changed their network, used our invention, and left us behind — no credit, no compensation, no apology.

So MediaTube sued Bell Canada. In the 2016 Federal Court trial, our expert witnesses submitted detailed reports showing that Bell’s network was infringing our patent.

Then — after our experts filed — Bell told the court and MediaTube that the network evidence they submitted was “wrong” and would be “corrected.” But by then, the damage had already been done. Bell’s new evidence was relied on at trial, and the court ruled against us.

We appealed. In 2019, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the original decision.

We were told it was over.

But in 2020, something extraordinary happened:

Bell was sued again for patent infringement, this time by a U.S. company called Rovi Guides Inc.

That’s when MediaTube discovered something we could never have imagined — the court exhibits and technical testimony Bell submitted in our trial were different from what they submitted in Rovi’s trial.

We began digging more. We reviewed other Bell court cases. And it became clear:

The network description Bell used to defend itself in our trial actually bears little to no resemblance to the way their network actually operates, at least according to their testimony in Rovi v. Bell and in other testimony and documents supplied under oath to the Court and the CRTC (the Canadian version of the FCC).

From 2022 through 2024, we documented the discrepancies. We gathered court filings. We checked transcripts. We connected the dots.

In April 2025, we wrote directly to the Board of Directors of BCE Inc., Bell Canada’s parent company, and asked them to explain the contradictions — to look at the evidence themselves and respond.

Their response?

They attacked.

In May 2025, Bell filed a contempt motion against MediaTube and the CEO personally.

Now, on June 27, 2025,Bell are asking the court for a gag order — to silence our company’s founder and CEO, to stop him from speaking to regulators, shareholders, the media, and even you.

They don’t want the public to hear what we found.

They want us erased.

We are a small company with no legal team left — but we are still standing.

We believe in the truth. We believe in accountability. And we believe you deserve to hear this story.

This campaign will fund:

• Legal defense against the contempt motion and gag order

• Regulatory complaints with the SEC, FCC, DOJ, and Canadian agencies

• A public awareness campaign and documentary to expose what really happened

• Protection of free speech and shareholder rights

We’re fighting not just for our invention — but for every small company that’s been pushed out, every voice silenced, and every truth buried by power.

Bell Canada took our patented IPTV invention. Now they want to take our voice.

Please — help us stand our ground.

Help us finish what we started.

Help David stand up to Goliath.



