Heart Rhythm Hope Save Evett's Life

Hello everyone! 🌟

This is Donna Ray, a member at Rock City Church. Today, I'm stepping up to share a deeply personal story about my friend Evett Estevez, who also attends Rock City. You see, she’s been facing one of the toughest battles—needing heart surgery that insurance won’t cover because we can’t get it in time.

It all started with a shocking event on September 24, 2020: a massive heart attack left Evett fighting for her life. The doctors soon revealed she had SVT (Supraventricular Tachycardia) —a condition that affects the rhythm of her heartbeat and can be fatal if not treated promptly. 🙏

Despite having insurance at the time, complications during surgery meant one attempt failed. Her surgeon is now recommending another procedure called an external ablation to fix the problem permanently. This type of surgery involves using radiofrequency energy through catheter procedures targeting only specific areas of the heart.

Evett’s spirit remains unbroken despite these challenges; she believes in miracles and has faith that God will guide her path forward, even though it might not be what we expected. She wants to make sure you all know how much they mean to us!

I remember vividly the first time I met Evett—her laughter was contagious, filling every room with joy and warmth. Now more than ever, she needs our support emotionally and financially as she faces this critical surgery that could save her life but costs thousands of dollars out-of-pocket without insurance assistance or coverage. 🙏

We’re raising $84,000 because the cost of Evett's surgery is too high for any one person alone! But with your help—through donations big and small—we can ease her financial burden while she focuses on healing completely. 💪

Your contributions aren’t just about money; they are about investing in a life, spreading love, and making miracles happen. It’s also an opportunity to show someone that no matter how tough the situation gets, you never give up hope or forget those who have touched your heart deeply! 🙌

So here’s where we turn our faith into action: if you feel led by this story of resilience and love, please consider donating today. Every dollar counts; every share makes a difference in reaching out goal so that Evett can get back to laughing again soon! 💖

Thank you for reading, sharing your thoughts or taking the time from your day to support someone who needs it most right now.

P.S. If you’re moved by this story, please don't hesitate to repost or tell your friends—let’s make miracles happen together! 🙏 #HopeShinesBright #EvettStrong