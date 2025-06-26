Steps to Bless Joanna as she Recovers

🌟 It was a heart-wrenching moment when I learned Joanna Frank, our beloved friend and former director at The Resource Connection/Metro Richmond, had suffered an unfortunate accident. This dedicated woman has been the backbone of countless families in need over her 25 years with us—assisting more than 30 thousand individuals access essential services for their disabled loved ones. She's touched lives deeply and tirelessly worked to ensure no one falls through the cracks. 🙏

🩺 Joanna's medical journey has been long, filled with endless medical appointments following her fall in January 2024. Her procedure involved intricate techniques like osteotomy (bone cutting/reshaping) and tendon work, followed by lateral ligament reconstruction. After numerous doctor visits and surgical interventions, she now faces a grueling rehab process requiring significant time away from work, creating a critical loss of financial stability.

Her dedication to serving others has not gone unnoticed; Joanna's efforts have extended through out the Metro Richmond area and beyond. She’s visited over 1,000 congregations nationwide and empowered clergy with knowledge on how best to support families facing disability—all in the spirit of love and care for those less fortunate. 🕊️ No payment required.

This is where you come in! Joanna has tirelessly served those in need for the last 25 years, and now needs your support, not only through prayers but also financially. She would appreciate any financial gifts you are able to provide to ease her financial burden while she recovers fully from this ordeal.

Remember: Every dollar counts in giving Joanna the best chance at a full recovery and alleviating financial stress from not working as she heals.🙏 Let's rally together for our dear friend who has tirelessly rallied behind so many others! Thank you, as always, for your unwavering support and love. 🙏❤️