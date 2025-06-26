Fled Persecution for Christ Now Facing Deportation

Hello, my name is Sepehr.

I am a Christian who was forced to flee my home and country simply because of my faith. I was born into a Muslim family in Iran, but after learning about the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, I made the difficult decision to become a Christian. That choice changed everything.

In Iran, converting to Christianity is considered a crime. My faith put me in direct danger. I was followed, threatened, and constantly lived in fear of arrest—or worse. The Islamic government saw my belief in Christ not as a personal conviction, but as a threat to be silenced. I had no choice but to leave behind everything I knew in order to survive.

I came to the United States with hope in my heart—a hope to live freely, worship without fear, and rebuild my life in peace. But my journey is far from over.

My asylum court hearing is in August. And I need to hire a lawyer within the next few weeks. Without a lawyer to represent me, I have little chance of being granted asylum. I can not afford the attorney fees on my own. If I am denied asylum, I may be forced to return to Iran—where converting from Islam to Christianity is considered a crime punishable by death. Going back would put my life in immediate and grave danger.

I need your help now!

Your support—no matter the amount—can help me afford legal representation, give me a fair chance in court, and most importantly, keep me safe. With your kindness, I can continue my life here in peace and remain free to practice my faith.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. I am deeply grateful for your compassion, prayers, and support. May you be blessed with love, safety, and peace in your own life.

With hope,





Sepehr