Getting Don back on his feet

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $240
Was recently in an automobile accident that totaled my car and had me in the hospital for most of a month. Had to go through multiple operations and am looking at a slow road to recovery. So far I've been unable to return to work for over a month now and am possible looking at being out for another 3 to 6 months. Right now I live on my own so it's been a struggle getting to my various medical appointments. Without going in to too many details the at fault driver passed away and did not have any insurance. Am looking for some help to get me back on the road. I don't need anything fancy, a nice reliable cash car would be fine.
Hey dude, don't know the whole story but you are a wonderful person keep your shin up, life is a wonderful place we were lucky to inherit it, peace my friend.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.