Getting Don back on his feet

Was recently in an automobile accident that totaled my car and had me in the hospital for most of a month. Had to go through multiple operations and am looking at a slow road to recovery. So far I've been unable to return to work for over a month now and am possible looking at being out for another 3 to 6 months. Right now I live on my own so it's been a struggle getting to my various medical appointments. Without going in to too many details the at fault driver passed away and did not have any insurance. Am looking for some help to get me back on the road. I don't need anything fancy, a nice reliable cash car would be fine.