Chris Commissary Bail Miscellaneous

After being surveilled, harassed, and some would say tortured for over a decade for his attempts to make the world a better place Chris crossed the Massachusetts border and was promptly arrested.
He is awaiting trial (and the 1000 hearings that happen before trials) without access to envelopes and stamps to get his affairs in order or basic necessities that jails don’t hand out for free.
Any help you can give can go to making his stay less hellish. If we preformed a miracle and raised $25k we can get him out.
Greetings, Chris. Hope this finds you well. EVERY time there is a major news event, I get sad because my favorite podcaster is without internet and I am stuck guessing how they would view said event. Look forward to you getting back behind the microphone and sharing what you've learned and how you've been. Take care, brother.
"Thank you. Small good news, Chris just got access to radio via the tablet and he ordered a news app that he expects to be able to access tomorrow. " By Melanie Neighbours
Will pray for you Chris
