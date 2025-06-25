A Howlin' Good Time Emergency Fund

On 6/24/25, our doggy daycare and boarding facility was completely engulfed in flames with over 80 human and dog lives inside. By the grace of God and the help of our surrounding neighbors, all lives escaped safely. In 100 degree weather, 8 fire companies battled the blaze, but not before the entire roof caved in. For the staff, this is our 2nd home, our safe place and these dogs and their families are our families. The staff, our neighbors, and a few clients ran into the blaze to get every life out safely. It is going to take a long time to rebuild, and the staff is still trying to help our clients where we can. Helping doesn't put food on the table or pay bills. Other jobs will have to be found and we cannot fathom losing these folks that risked their lives saving these dogs, much less walking back in the building without them after the selfless disregard for their own lives. Help us help the heroes of this doggy daycare. We also fear that there won't be enough to rebuild this place we call home. Many of our staff have personal limitations that make it difficult to work in everyday jobs. This is their safe place. These dogs give them purpose and comfort when things are falling down around them. Any additional funds will be put towards a rebuild, if that is even possible. We still don't know what the future holds for this very special place. We are hoping, with your kindness, we can exceed our goal exponentially and help the owner rebuild.