A Howlin' Good Time Emergency Fund

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $22,091

Campaign created by Lori Schulte

On 6/24/25, our doggy daycare and boarding facility was completely engulfed in flames with over 80 human and dog lives inside. By the grace of God and the help of our surrounding neighbors, all lives escaped safely. In 100 degree weather, 8 fire companies battled the blaze, but not before the entire roof caved in. For the staff, this is our 2nd home, our safe place and these dogs and their families are our families. The staff, our neighbors, and a few clients ran into the blaze to get every life out safely. It is going to take a long time to rebuild, and the staff is still trying to help our clients where we can. Helping doesn't put food on the table or pay bills. Other jobs will have to be found and we cannot fathom losing these folks that risked their lives saving these dogs, much less walking back in the building without them after the selfless disregard for their own lives. Help us help the heroes of this doggy daycare. We also fear that there won't be enough to rebuild this place we call home. Many of our staff have personal limitations that make it difficult to work in everyday jobs. This is their safe place. These dogs give them purpose and comfort when things are falling down around them. Any additional funds will be put towards a rebuild, if that is even possible. We still don't know what the future holds for this very special place. We are hoping, with your kindness, we can exceed our goal exponentially and help the owner rebuild. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Sofia Lemonade Stand
$ 350.00 USD
3 days ago

Continued prayers for you all.

NICHOLE AND ALVIN
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Molly Downing
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Deborah Hebenstreit
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Marini Ostrom
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Hope you can rebuild soon. Nova misses her friends and staff!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Hoping & praying you can rebuild your daycare. Bless you all.

Jason
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

Best of luck rebuilding! Thanks for everything you do! Daniel and Jill Dawson (GiGi and Mac)

David Brock
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Roxy Crawford
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Love & Prayers from the Crawfords

Marie Wenzel
$ 250.00 USD
14 days ago

I miss all my doggie friends and the humans who love and protect me while my mommy and daddy are working. I can’t wait for the day we are all back together again!

Bubbles Robinson
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

God bless you all!

Renegade
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Me & Reni aka Renegade appreciate you all so much! Please hurry & rebuild! I know we all can’t wait to be back at daycare!

Anonymous Giver
$ 26.00 USD
14 days ago

Bandit Banditto
$ 250.00 USD
15 days ago

Bandit will miss all his buddies, human and 4 legged alike. Hoping you are all doing well and looking forward to when we can come visit again.

Penny Ts Grandma Lynn
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Christine and Penny T
$ 150.00 USD
15 days ago

We miss you all!! Sending love and hugs!

Charlie and Loki
$ 250.00 USD
16 days ago

Ziggy P
$ 500.00 USD
17 days ago

Ziggy sends his best wishes and thanks for all the great times he's had at AHGT! His new little brother, Buddy, is looking forward to joining him once you're fully operational!

Diesel
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Hoping that you return to caring for our dogs.

