In Memory of Ruthie

Our friend Ruthie has passed on to her reward Tuesday night, June 24.

Words are going to fail us, like they do her family and husband Bruce, in a time like this. Ruthie was always so positive, so full of life, so full of blessings, and so excited about the next phase. I am sure she still is. Her words, her life, her faith, impacted many folks deeply. She kept an entire notebook of the miracles that God had done for her and her family, but she left it behind. She doesn't need it anymore, she is with the Maker of miracles now.

As friends of Bruce and Ruthie, we are putting this page up for folks to help. I know, you know, and of course the family knows, that $$ are not going to change the situation they find themselves in. Still, there are many of us out here who care, and who have been profoundly impacted by their lives. This is a small way we can say "Thank You", and as a community help ease the burden of medical, burial plot, and funeral costs. All funds raised are exclusively at the disposal of Bruce for any use he deems significant.

Thank You for caring and for being a part of their lives. As you read this and give, breathe a special prayer for Bruce, for the family, and the grandchildren she loved so much, that each one would be protected from lies that pain so often drags us toward. Ruthie fought well, and henceforth there is laid up for her a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the Righteous Judge, shall giver her at that day.

Our sincerest condolences to the family, and our prayers for your healing ascend.