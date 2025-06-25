Helping the Benwa Tassawak Family in Israel

Benny is an excellent tour guide, professionally trained and highly knowledgeable. Benny's life was totally upended on October 7, 2023, like many others. On that day he was guiding our small group on our tour through Israel when Hamas invaded the country. Despite having genuine concerns for the safety of his own family, Benny made our group a priority; he stayed with us and arranged for us to get out of Israel and home to the USA. Benny tells us that life there remains incredibly difficult due to the ongoing war. Things haven’t settled down, that there’s still tension in the air, and that the situation is far from normal. Almost daily, the family experiences sirens and rockets being fired into their neighborhood. And unfortunately, tourism - his profession and source of the family's income - has pretty much disappeared.

To support the family, Benny has been pursuing other avenues, but funds are needed to seed and nurture these efforts. Benny would like to lease a taxi, purchase the required insurance, and start working as a driver.

As one woman in our group said, "I will never forget how the Lord provided a leader whose calm kindness and genuine spirit walked us through the necessary steps to get us all home safely." Now, many months later, we are grateful to have the opportunity to bless him with this fundraising effort. Please consider donating to this account, established to get the Tassawak family back on their feet financially.



