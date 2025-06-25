Ray & Vanessa Mcdaniel Medical Fund

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,150
Campaign funds will be received by William McDaniel
Ray & Vanessa Mcdaniel are two of the kindest souls you will ever have the pleasure of meeting, should you be so lucky. They would never ask for financial help during such a trying time in their lives, which is exactly why you should dig deep. They are EXACTLY the type of people who are truly worthy of such kindness from your donation. I invite you to help wipe their medical financial burden away, so they can concentrate on what's important, recovery.
My little Cuz, Ray was diagnosed with Cancer. But like I told him... Ray doesn't have Cancer... Cancer got a dose of Ray. He's a tough SOB and has such an upbeat attitude, lets help him keep his spirits up by donating.
I'm not very good at this sort of thing, but I implore you all to donate any amount you can afford.
Thank you all and We love you Ray!
Ray, this isn’t much but we hope it helps. Please let us know if there is any other way we can help. Love your guys!
Prayers for you kids. Love you guys with all my heart. Ray, you are a determined young man and I know you can beat everything thrown at you. Stay strong, Stay confident!
