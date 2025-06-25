CCSO Retired K9 Care Fund

This fund is run by volunteers to help cover the costs of caring for retired CCSO K-9’s medical needs. The bills are paid for entirely by the civilians who adopt them after they’re retired or by the deputy if they adopt the K-9. These dogs give everything they have to protect our deputies and citizens, so we would like to help them when they’re facing medical bills and challenges in their lives. 100% of the donations will be spent directly on the veterinarian bills for current and future retired CCSO K-9’s. Will you stand with us and help give the very best care to the very best dogs any county could ever hope for? Thank you!