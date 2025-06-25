CCSO Retired K9 Care Fund

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $1,255
This fund is run by volunteers to help cover the costs of caring for retired CCSO K-9’s medical needs. The bills are paid for entirely by the civilians who adopt them after they’re retired or by the deputy if they adopt the K-9. These dogs give everything they have to protect our deputies and citizens, so we would like to help them when they’re facing medical bills and challenges in their lives. 100% of the donations will be spent directly on the veterinarian bills for current and future retired CCSO K-9’s. Will you stand with us and help give the very best care to the very best dogs any county could ever hope for? Thank you!
Get well love and support for our officer. Thank you for a job well done.
