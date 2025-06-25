CCSO Retired K9 Care Fund

Campaign Image

This fund is run by volunteers to help cover the costs of caring for retired CCSO K-9’s medical needs. The bills are paid for entirely by the civilians who adopt them after they’re retired or by the deputy if they adopt the K-9. These dogs give everything they have to protect our deputies and citizens, so we would like to help them when they’re facing medical bills and challenges in their lives. 100% of the donations will be spent directly on the veterinarian bills for current and future retired CCSO K-9’s. Will you stand with us and help give the very best care to the very best dogs any county could ever hope for? Thank you! 

Brewster Sampson
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Sandie Dreyer
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Jeff Sampson
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

Michelle Croft
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

Isabella and Deanne
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Get well love and support for our officer. Thank you for a job well done.

Traci
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Abby
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Kevin B
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Becca
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Corri Boswell
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Brian Pixley
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

