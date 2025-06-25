ATOB The AI Powered Social Betting Marketplace

WHAT IS ATOB

ATOB (All Types Of Bets) is an innovative peer-to-peer betting platform that allows users to create, accept, and manage custom bets across multiple categories—ranging from sports and gaming to entertainment and politics.

ATOB’s Hybrid Revenue Model is designed for flexibility and scale. It merges recurring membership income with transaction-based fees, allowing us to capture value across every level of user engagement—casual to high-stakes.

THE MARKET CHALLENGE

Most betting platforms fall into one of two traps:

Over-reliance on flat fees that alienate casual users.

Lack of a premium structure for power users who demand more functionality.

These models either limit growth or leave money on the table.

ATOB solves this by combining both approaches in a seamless and user-centric way.

REVENUE MODEL BREAKDOWN

Flat-Rate Membership Tiers (for Casual and Mid-Level Users)

Free Tier:

Up to 5 open bets per month.

Pay-as-you-go: $1 per bet / $1 per counter-bet.

Paid Tiers:

Tier 1: $10/month for 10 open bets.

Tier 2: $20/month for 20 open bets.

Tier 3: $50/month for unlimited open bets.

Membership Benefits Include:

Access to specialized bet categories (e.g., politics, crypto, niche sports).

Participation in private betting rooms.

Badge system and leaderboard visibility.

Community engagement features such as forums and early access to events.

We project 15–25% of monthly active users will convert to one of the paid tiers based on access and status incentives.

2.Transaction-Based Revenue (for Power Users and High-Stakes Rooms)

In premium and “High Stakes” rooms, ATOB applies a transaction fee ranging from 3% to 10%, taken from the total bet pot before payout.

Example: If two users place a $100 challenge bet, ATOB may collect $5 (5%) as a fee. The remaining $95 is awarded to the winner.

Room-Based Fee Customization:

Admins can set specific percentages based on category, volume, or event type.

Enables gamified control over room profitability.

Optional Scaling:

Smaller bets might incur a 10% fee.

Mid-size bets ($100+) may carry a 5% fee.

Larger bets ($500+) could see fees drop to 3%.

This encourages high-stakes users to place larger bets and increase platform liquidity while reducing churn due to fees.

Revenue Potential by User Type

Free users: Revenue generated via per-bet fees. Expected average revenue per user (ARPU) is $3 to $5 per month.

Tier 1 and Tier 2 users: These subscribers contribute both through their monthly fees and occasional per-bet transactions. Estimated ARPU ranges from $10 to $25 per month.

High-stakes users: These are premium users who drive the majority of transaction revenue. Between fees and possible paid tier access, their ARPU can range from $40 to $100 or more monthly.

Break-even is projected with 10,000 active users, assuming a 15% conversion rate to paid tiers and 5% participation in high-stakes rooms.

Strategic Advantages

Built-In Scalability: As user betting volume increases, so does revenue—without proportional increases in cost.

Flexible Fee Controls: Admins can dynamically manage fee structures for profitability optimization.

Engagement-Driven Growth: Leaderboards, badges, and special events fuel user retention and viral growth.

Global Flexibility: The hybrid model allows ATOB to adapt pricing structures to comply with regional regulations and currency models.





