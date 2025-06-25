ATOB The AI Powered Social Betting Marketplace

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $100
ATOB (All Types Of Bets) is an innovative peer-to-peer betting platform that allows users to create, accept, and manage custom bets across multiple categories—ranging from sports and gaming to entertainment and politics.
ATOB’s Hybrid Revenue Model is designed for flexibility and scale. It merges recurring membership income with transaction-based fees, allowing us to capture value across every level of user engagement—casual to high-stakes.
Most betting platforms fall into one of two traps:
These models either limit growth or leave money on the table.
ATOB solves this by combining both approaches in a seamless and user-centric way.
Free Tier:
Paid Tiers:
Membership Benefits Include:
We project 15–25% of monthly active users will convert to one of the paid tiers based on access and status incentives.
2.Transaction-Based Revenue (for Power Users and High-Stakes Rooms)
In premium and “High Stakes” rooms, ATOB applies a transaction fee ranging from 3% to 10%, taken from the total bet pot before payout.
Example: If two users place a $100 challenge bet, ATOB may collect $5 (5%) as a fee. The remaining $95 is awarded to the winner.
Room-Based Fee Customization:
Optional Scaling:
This encourages high-stakes users to place larger bets and increase platform liquidity while reducing churn due to fees.
Break-even is projected with 10,000 active users, assuming a 15% conversion rate to paid tiers and 5% participation in high-stakes rooms.
Strategic Advantages
Ready to Make the Smartest Dumb Bet of Your Life?
Whether you’re here for fun, for impact, or for both ATOB is your next big win.
Let’s flip the script. Let’s bet on something real.
Love Life( Live In Fresh Environments)
