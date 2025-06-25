Help Joey Antonetti fight for freedom

Help Joey Antonetti Fight for a Second Chance

Hi, my name is Joey Antonetti. I went to prison in 1992 at just 16 years old. In 2003, I was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Today, more than two decades later, I’m reaching out to ask for your help—not just for me, but for the chance to reunite with my family and contribute to the world in a positive way.



I didn’t come from much. My mom lost me to the state when I was six years old—she was battling alcoholism and heroin addiction. I was sent to a string of institutions and foster homes because of the choices my parents made. Both of them ended up in prison, and I ended up in the system. I used to pull needles from my mother’s arm and drag her out of the bathroom so my little sister could get ready for school without seeing it. I stole food to keep us fed, and I was sent to juvenile hall for it. After that, I had nowhere to live, just more foster homes I kept running from.



But despite everything, I tried. I was an honor roll student, a Boy Scout, had the highest GPA in my school. I swam competitively and studied martial arts. I was told I was of above-average intelligence. But no matter how well I did, the chaos never stopped. Every time I got settled, I had to move again. Eventually, I was sent to adult prison at 16—one of the most violent, dangerous prisons in Nevada. A neuroscientist once told me I learned all my problem-solving skills from sociopaths. That’s what prison taught me.

I spent years becoming what the system expected me to be. But I decided I didn’t want to be that man anymore. I wanted to choose who I was, not let the state decide for me. So I began the hard work of unmaking that version of myself and rebuilding from the ground up with no help from the system, and no benefit. I’ve seen things no one should see, over and over, and it made me cold. But I’ve fought to regain my humanity. I’ve worked with animals, mentored youth, and tried every day to be someone better than who I was.

I now live with purpose, faith, and the belief that redemption is real. But no matter how much I’ve changed, the law hasn’t given me the chance to show it. That’s why I’m seeking legal help to get a resentencing hearing, and a shot at parole or a reduced sentence. It’s a long shot, but it’s one I have to take.



Legal representation is expensive, and I can’t earn money from in here. That’s why I’m turning to you—friends, family, and compassionate strangers who believe in second chances.



Anything you can give will go toward hiring an experienced attorney to fight for my future. Your support means more than I can put into words—it means hope. It means maybe, one day, I can go home.



Thank you for reading, for sharing, and for believing that people can change.



With gratitude,



Joey Antonetti