Let's Get Daisy to Her Forever Home

It seems that Daisy was driven out to the country and left behind by some not good people. She's a gentle, sweet girl and didn't deserve this! She was abandoned without a collar, tags, or a chip. She's clearly had puppies recently, but was left on her own.

The property I'm staying at is in Cedar Creek, Texas and I'm told this is not uncommon. It's a sad state of affairs, but here we are. Needless to say, she was anxious but her big heart and mild mannered nature shine through. She immediately decided she would join up with my dog Oliver and me. She loves other dogs, is gentle with cats and chickens, and warms up quickly with kind people. She's very much a beta kind of dog and hasn't shown a bit of aggression to anyone, including my cranky big orange cat Huckleberry.

She seems to be about a year and a half old, and probably didn't have the best life even before being dumped unceremoniously. She's still sweet and joyful, but clearly has never had things like a dog bed, toys, treats, regular walks and most likely hasn't been to a vet.

She needs a vet visit, shots, flea and heart worm medications, blood work, and to be spayed before there's a chance for more puppies. Any donation you can make toward getting her these things and anything else she needs at the vet is so appreciated! Ordinarily I would happily pay for all of this, but with two years of unemployment in spite of aggressive job searching, I can't pull this off on my own. But I can foster her, love her, and ask for your help getting her to the forever home she so deserves.

Thank you!