Help us Rescue Orphaned Children in South Africa

Lukiwe is a nonprofit based in South Africa, cultivating Gospel-centred, family-based care for orphaned and vulnerable children. Our name, Lukiwe—a Zulu word meaning “Woven”—is drawn from Psalm 139:13–14, a powerful reminder that every child is wonderfully and uniquely created by God, and infinitely precious in His eyes.

We have been offered an extraordinary opportunity to bring this truth to the world.

Lukiwe has been invited to be a Presenting Sponsor at SoulFest 2025—one of the largest Christian music festivals in the U.S., gathering thousands of believers and featuring globally recognized artists and ministries. This is far more than exposure—it’s a pivotal opportunity to forge meaningful partnerships, advance the next phase of our self-sustainability model, and amplify the impact of our mission for years to come,

But we can’t do it without you.

We’re aiming to secure the Presenting Sponsor position—and we’re asking for your support to make it happen.

Your partnership will fund:

• Prime Visibility, including a Mainstage introduction on Opening Night

• Our story featured daily on the Mainstage screens—including our 60-second video, twice per day

• Exclusive Artist Catering Sponsorship, giving us exclusive personal access to the artists at dinner every night

• Two featured social media posts from SoulFest’s official channels

This isn’t just a sponsorship. It’s a kingdom opportunity—to share the Gospel, invite others into the mission, and build a future where every child knows the love of Jesus and the belonging of a family.

Would you consider partnering with us in this defining moment?

Together, we can change the story for countless children—one woven life at a time.

Learn more at: Lukiwe.com

(NPC: 2024/331878/08 | PBO: 930084405 | NPO: 317-417)








