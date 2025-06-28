Campaign Image

Medical Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $870

Campaign created by Sophia Clanin

Campaign funds will be received by Sophia Clanin

Medical Mission Trip

I’m so grateful for the chance to volunteer in Cusco, Peru with Purdue’s Pre-Physician Assistant Club. This trip is more than just a learning opportunity; it is a way to give back and support communities with limited healthcare access. I am fundraising to help cover the cost of this service opportunity. This experience will help me grow into a more compassionate and culturally aware future PA.


 

Recent Donations
Show:
Dean and Jeannie Matthes
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Grandma and Grandy
$ 400.00 USD
9 days ago

Wood Family
$ 250.00 USD
19 days ago

What a wonderful Opportunity tot!

Andrea Broderick
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
19 days ago

Priya Pandya
$ 10.00 USD
19 days ago

First! Hehehe

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo