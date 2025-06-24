Support for the Scholz Family

Monthly Goal:
USD $2,000
Total Raised:
USD $1,885
Raised this month:
USD $330
Campaign funds will be received by Keri Scholz
This campaign is to raise funds for Keri to travel to Granbury, TX for treatment to fight the cancer that has invaded her son, Michael's, twenty-two year old body. Keri is a teacher at a Catholic School in Del Rio, TX and gives tirelessly of herself in service to others on a daily basis. If you can find it in your heart, and in your wallet, any help is greatly appreciated. Thank you for taking the time to view this campaign, and if you are able, to donate.
We love you. We're praying!
My prayers are with your son and your family.
Praying for you all.
🙏🏼🙏🏼
Our hearts go out to you !
Prayers for strength & healing! 🙏🏼
Praying for Michael and the Scholz Family 🙏
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Prayers to you and your son.
Prayers
Healing prayers for Michael
Love you Michael!! Praying for you always!! ❤️
May GOD bless you and your family Michael !! Keep fighting bud. We love you and may GOD give you the strength to overcome this awful disease!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.