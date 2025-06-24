Campaign Image

Support for the Scholz Family

This campaign is to raise funds for Keri to travel to Granbury, TX for treatment to fight the cancer that has invaded her son, Michael's, twenty-two year old body. Keri is a teacher at a Catholic School in Del Rio, TX and gives tirelessly of herself in service to others on a daily basis. If you can find it in your heart, and in your wallet, any help is greatly appreciated. Thank you for taking the time to view this campaign, and if you are able, to donate.

Roman Tobias Cardona
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

We love you. We're praying!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
15 days ago

Mike T
$ 200.00 USD
15 days ago

My prayers are with your son and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
16 days ago

Praying for you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
16 days ago

🙏🏼🙏🏼

Hiram Liz Sibley
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

Our hearts go out to you !

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
19 days ago

Ortiz Family
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Prayers for strength & healing! 🙏🏼

Olga M Gutierrez
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Ealy Family
$ 70.00 USD
21 days ago

Praying for Michael and the Scholz Family 🙏

Anonymous
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Prayers to you and your son.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Valeria Fernandez
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Prayers 🩵

Cindy Dunlap
$ 30.00 USD
22 days ago

Healing prayers for Michael

The Alvarez Family
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Hannah De La Mota
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Love you Michael!! Praying for you always!! ❤️

Vicente Sanchez
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

May GOD bless you and your family Michael !! Keep fighting bud. We love you and may GOD give you the strength to overcome this awful disease!

