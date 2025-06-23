Help With Increased Cost of Life Saving Medication

Brooke

Campaign funds will be received by Brooke Hassell

Help With Increased Cost of Life Saving Medication

As a lot of you know, I have a kidney transplant, and with that comes a lot of expensive medications.

Recently, my insurance provider decided to stop covering the 1 of 2 I need to stay alive, Envarsus XR and it is unfortunately pricey, and due to the increased cost of living, I can't afford it.

After my pharmacy's discount, it's about $1,000 for a one-months supply.

I am running out, I have about 3 weeks left of it and just need enough to cover 1 extra month so I can get this situation handled.

Any and all support is greatly appreciated and means the world to me.

Thank you.


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
23 days ago

I see you've already met your goal. Buy yourself lunch. -DampPenguin

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
23 days ago

Salad
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

I don't have much I'm sorry, I hope you get well soon and I wish you a strong recovery

That Spaggy mf
$ 200.00 USD
23 days ago

XD

Pink Burd
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

Welcome to American healthcare baby

Sol
$ 300.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

kidneyin it🧅🥉

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

