Help With Increased Cost of Life Saving Medication

Goal:
USD $1,030
Raised:
USD $1,080
Campaign funds will be received by Brooke Hassell
As a lot of you know, I have a kidney transplant, and with that comes a lot of expensive medications.
Recently, my insurance provider decided to stop covering the 1 of 2 I need to stay alive, Envarsus XR and it is unfortunately pricey, and due to the increased cost of living, I can't afford it.
After my pharmacy's discount, it's about $1,000 for a one-months supply.
I am running out, I have about 3 weeks left of it and just need enough to cover 1 extra month so I can get this situation handled.
Any and all support is greatly appreciated and means the world to me.
Thank you.
I see you've already met your goal. Buy yourself lunch. -DampPenguin
I don't have much I'm sorry, I hope you get well soon and I wish you a strong recovery
XD
Welcome to American healthcare baby
kidneyin it🧅🥉
