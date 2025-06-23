Supporting the Brooks Family

Campaign funds will be received by Tracie Brooks
Our hearts are broken as we navigate the sudden and unexpected loss of someone so deeply loved. In the midst of our grief, we are doing our best to honor his memory.
We are raising funds to help cover expenses and to ease the financial burden in the difficult months ahead. Any support—whether through donation, prayer, or sharing this message—means more than words can say.
This loss has left an emptiness that will never fully be filled, but we are clinging to God and every cherished memory, every moment of laughter, and every sign of love that still surrounds us. Thank you for standing with us during this time.
So sorry for your loss. It was truly a blessing spending time with your family.
Les is a good friend to me and a fellow veteran, we met at wwoa event and he invited me to hunt at his property in Georgia. I still can’t believe you’re gone. Rest in peace brother.
I have been so heartbroken for you all. I sooooo know this pain!!! You have my every prayer. May God hold you in His loving arms as you go through this journey of grief. Amen
Thinking and praying for you all!
Prayers from the GMF family in Huntsville Alabama.
Prayers to the family
Danielle you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Matthew 5:4
Heart felt prayers for God's comfort to cover you all. John 3:16. 🙏
James 1:27 (NIV) God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress…
We are praying for you in this time of sorrow. May God give you comfort and strength as you navigate the coming days. We extend our deepest sympathies on the loss of your husband and father.
Tracie, You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. We love you all. Jenn & Reid Hill
I'm can't imagine the loss you are all enduring now. I hope this helps I. Some small way. He was a great man, loved working with him and now wish it had been more frequent.
Our hearts break for all of you. God heal their hearts. We will forever be here for you.
Praying for Jen and family and friends.
Jeremiah 29:11
Love you Tracie! Many prayers for you and your family.
We love you so much!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.