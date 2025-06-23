Supporting the Brooks Family

Our hearts are broken as we navigate the sudden and unexpected loss of someone so deeply loved. In the midst of our grief, we are doing our best to honor his memory.



We are raising funds to help cover expenses and to ease the financial burden in the difficult months ahead. Any support—whether through donation, prayer, or sharing this message—means more than words can say.

This loss has left an emptiness that will never fully be filled, but we are clinging to God and every cherished memory, every moment of laughter, and every sign of love that still surrounds us. Thank you for standing with us during this time.