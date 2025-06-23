Campaign Image

Supporting the Brooks Family

Campaign created by Tracie Brooks

Campaign funds will be received by Tracie Brooks

Supporting the Brooks Family

Our hearts are broken as we navigate the sudden and unexpected loss of someone so deeply loved. In the midst of our grief, we are doing our best to honor his memory.

We are raising funds to help cover expenses and to ease the financial burden in the difficult months ahead. Any support—whether through donation, prayer, or sharing this message—means more than words can say.

This loss has left an emptiness that will never fully be filled, but we are clinging to God and every cherished memory, every moment of laughter, and every sign of love that still surrounds us. Thank you for standing with us during this time.

Recent Donations
Show:
Kerry and Joe
$ 300.00 USD
1 day ago

So sorry for your loss. It was truly a blessing spending time with your family.

Jay
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Les is a good friend to me and a fellow veteran, we met at wwoa event and he invited me to hunt at his property in Georgia. I still can’t believe you’re gone. Rest in peace brother.

Cheryl Ware
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

I have been so heartbroken for you all. I sooooo know this pain!!! You have my every prayer. May God hold you in His loving arms as you go through this journey of grief. Amen

Joy Davis
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Thinking and praying for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

Prayers from the GMF family in Huntsville Alabama.

Stephanie Peters
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Linda Roberts turner
$ 300.00 USD
20 days ago

Prayers to the family

shandrea gainey
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Danielle you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Matthew 5:4

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
21 days ago

Heart felt prayers for God's comfort to cover you all. John 3:16. 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
22 days ago

James 1:27 (NIV) God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress…

Jolie and Eric Burch
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

We are praying for you in this time of sorrow. May God give you comfort and strength as you navigate the coming days. We extend our deepest sympathies on the loss of your husband and father.

Jennifer H
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Tracie, You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. We love you all. Jenn & Reid Hill

Todd Owlett
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

I'm can't imagine the loss you are all enduring now. I hope this helps I. Some small way. He was a great man, loved working with him and now wish it had been more frequent.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Our hearts break for all of you. God heal their hearts. We will forever be here for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Praying for Jen and family and friends.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
23 days ago

Jeremiah 29:11

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
23 days ago

Love you Tracie! Many prayers for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
23 days ago

We love you so much!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo