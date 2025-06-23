Help my husband see his grandmother for the last t

Hola, mi nombre es Indira y hago esta recaudación con el objetivo de ayudar a mi esposo a ver a su abuela por última vez. Somos cubanos y lamentablemente ahora no contamos con los fondos suficientes para cubrir este viaje. Anoche recibimos la noticia de que su abuela se encuentra en una situación crítica de salud y que ya esperan lo peor. Gracias de antemano, cualquier ayuda cuenta, los fondos serán destinados a cubrir los gastos del viaje, la estancia y los medicamentos necesarios.

Dios multiplique su ayuda,

Attentamente, Indira & Roilan

————————————————————-

Hello, my name is Indira and I do this collection with the aim of helping my husband see his grandmother for the last time. We are Cubans and unfortunately now we do not have enough funds to cover this trip. Last night we received the news that their grandmother is in a critical health situation and that they are already expecting the worst. Thank you in advance, any help counts, the funds will be used to cover the expenses of the trip, the stay and the necessary medicines.

May God multiply your help,

Sincerely, Indira & Roilan