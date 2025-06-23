Fueling hope for Isaiah's recovery

Hi, we are Sarah and Alexa, and we are reaching out on behalf of our amazing stepmom, Mollie, as our family faces a heartbreaking and challenging time.

Our brother, Isaiah, was recently in a serious motorcycle accident that left him with burns covering about 25% of his body. He is currently being treated in the Parkland Burn Unit in Dallas, where he has a long road of healing ahead.

Mollie has been at his side every single day, constantly making trips to and from the hospital, pouring all of her love and energy into Isaiah's recovery. Right now, the immediate financial strain is coming from the cost of gas for these long drives and food while she is spending long hours at the hospital.

At this time, we are not asking for help with medical bills or larger expenses at this time, just these daily costs that are quickly adding up.

If you are able to give, even a small donation would mean the world to us. If you can't give right now, please share this campaign and keep Isaiah in your thoughts and prayers.

We believe in the power of prayer, the strength of community, and we know that every act makes a difference.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

With love, Sarah & Alexa



