Help The Aguhar Family Rebuild Their Lives

On Saturday, June 22nd, our dear neighbors Pepito Jr. and Angelita lost their home and all their belongings in a devastating house fire! Thankfully, no one was injured, but they have been left with nothing but the clothes on their backs! They moved to Sioux Falls just a year ago from Manhattan where Pepito Jr had been a frontline worker during 911 so is used to being on the helping side of things, but now they need our help!

We are reaching out to our community to ask for your help in raising $10,000 to support Pepito Jr. and Angelita as they rebuild their lives. Your donation will go towards securing a new home, replacing their belongings, and providing for their immediate needs.

As a community, we have the power to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors! Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring hope and support to Pepito Jr. and Angelita during this difficult time. Let's come together to help them rebuild their lives and start anew.

Thank you for considering a donation your generosity will go a long way in helping them recover from this tragedy. Together, we can make a difference!