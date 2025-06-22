Help Me Move Home Before Time Runs Out

As I write this, I am fighting to catch my breath. Literally. My recent diagnosis of Pulmonary Fibrosis has left me struggling to breathe, and my former employers' abrupt termination of my benefits has left me with no choice but to move to Utah to be near family who can help care for me. But without your help, this move may be impossible.

I was a proud and independent man, living in Colorado and working at Walmart, when my world was turned upside down. In April 2025, I was diagnosed with a terminal illness that has progressed rapidly. My condition has deteriorated so much that I can no longer work, and my benefits from CO and Walmart have been abruptly ended.

My only hope now is to move to Utah and be near my family who can help care for me. The cost of living in Utah is much lower than in Colorado, and I have found a low-cost apartment that is within my means. However, I need your help to make this move possible.

I have been given a deadline of July 18, 2025, to move out of my current apartment and into my new home in Utah. This is a tight timeline, and I am struggling to come up with the funds needed to make this move happen. That's where you come in.

I am reaching out to you, dear reader, to ask for your help. Any contribution, big or small, will bring me one step closer to my goal of moving to Utah and being near my family. Your support will not only help me financially, but it will also give me the hope and strength I need to keep fighting this illness.

I know that I am not alone in this fight. There are many others like me, struggling to make ends meet and fight for their lives. Your generosity will not only help me, but it will also inspire others to keep fighting.

So, please, if you can, contribute to my campaign. Your support will be the breath of life I need to keep going. Let's make this move happen and give me the chance to spend my remaining time with my loved ones. Thank you.