Support Larssen Family After the loss of their Mom

🌟 A Life Cut Short, A Legacy of Love

On June 3rd, 2025, our dear friend Michael Larssen lost his beloved wife, Tracy, after an incredibly brave and selfless eight-year battle with cancer. She was just 41 years old.

As her health deteriorated, Tracy fought with everything she had — not for herself, but for her boys. Every ounce of strength she had was poured into making sure her children felt loved, seen, and comforted. Even in the most painful moments, she gave them smiles, hugs, and hope. Her grace, warmth, and unconditional love remained constant, right up to her final days.

Michael, her devoted husband, stood by her side through it all — a full-time caregiver who put his career on hold and his heart on the line, ensuring she never faced a single day alone.

Now, Michael is doing everything he can to hold the pieces together and raise their two youngest sons — Larz (9) and Lordon (4) — while honoring Tracy’s legacy of strength and love.

⸻

🧒👦 Meet the Boys: Larz & Lordon

💙 Larz (Age 9)

Bright, thoughtful, and sensitive, Larz is carrying his mother’s memory in everything he does. He misses her deeply, but routines like school, summer camps, and time with family are helping him find joy and stability again.

💚 Lordon (Age 4)

Born during Tracy’s treatments, Lordon is a true miracle. On the autism spectrum and speech-delayed, he has made tremendous progress thanks to daily ABA therapy from 9 AM to 5 PM, along with the support of family and specialists. His joy, eye contact, and budding communication are signs of incredible hope — and a reminder of how vital continued care is for his future.

⸻

🧑‍🦰👨‍🦱 The Big Brothers: Kris & Mason

Michael’s older sons, Kris (21) and Mason (19), are doing everything they can to be steady, supportive role models for their younger brothers. While navigating their own grief, they’ve stepped into roles of mentorship and strength — just as Tracy would have wanted.

⸻

🛠️🚗 Michael’s Mission: Rebuilding Life

Michael had built a successful executive career in business development — but when Tracy became ill, he made the selfless decision to step away from it all to become her full-time caregiver.

Now, he is working tirelessly to rebuild his career, while doing Uber, handyman work, and any jobs he can find to make ends meet. Every day is a balancing act between survival, healing, and being the best father he can be.

⸻

💬 Why This Fund Matters

This GiveSendGo fund — organized by Keith Ghillon — is a way for us all to show up for the Larssen family and help them find their footing in the face of overwhelming loss.

Your gift will help cover:

• Continued ABA therapy and support services for Lordon

• Grief counseling and emotional care for all of the boys

• Essential expenses — rent, food, utilities, transportation

• School programs, clothing, and joyful routines for Larz and Lordon

• A financial buffer that allows Michael to regain his career footing while being fully present for his children

⸻

✨ In Tracy’s Honor

“She fought hard just to be there for her boys.”

That was Tracy’s mission, and now it’s Michael’s.

Let’s carry her love forward by lifting up the family she fought so hard to protect — and helping these young boys grow up surrounded by the care, consistency, and compassion their mom gave so freely.

⸻

🙏 Please Share, Give, and Pray

No donation is too small. Every share matters. Every prayer helps.

Thank you for standing with Michael, Larz, Lordon, Kris, and Mason as they grieve, rebuild, and continue Tracy’s legacy of unconditional love.

With deepest gratitude,

Keith Ghillon & Friends of the Larssen Family



