Thank you everyone blu is gone

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $830

Campaign created by Jenny Lehman-Sawchyn

Campaign funds will be received by Jenny Lehman-Sawchyn

Thank you everyone blu is gone

Thank you everyone who helped me

Update i had to let blu go he had cancer through his body 


UPDATE ON BLU

SO BLU WENT TO THE VET TODAY BASICALLY TOLD ME NOTHING THEY CAN DO BUT GAVE HIM MEDS HE NOW NEEDS A SURGEON ITS ESTIMATE. CAN BE ANYWHERE FROM 500 TO 1000 IF ANYONE CAN HELP ILL FOREVER BE GRATEFUL IF YOU DONT WANT TO USE THIS PAGE I HAVE CASH APP ALSO 

THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO SHARED AND DONATED 




Hi everyone im asking for help to take my dog blu to the vet im on disability n dont get much my dog blu bear had a lump on his leg that grew quickly n he had chewed it I needed him to see a vet ASAP blu has been there for me when no one else was when I lost my lil sister he stuck by my side for months without leaving me please help 


Thank you 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Omg, I hope you can help your baby!

Lois Trantas
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Sending love and prayers for Blu

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Alexis Trantas
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

💕

Chris
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

MY POOR BABY BLU💜

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
24 days ago

