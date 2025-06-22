Campaign Image
Covering funeral expenses and bills

Goal:

 CAD $5,000

Raised:

 CAD $1,860

Campaign created by Alexander von Krzesinski

Campaign funds will be received by Alexander von Krzesinski

Hello all,

Some of know me, some know my wife, some of you have found this page through grace.

Lisa passed away on Saturday, June 21st 2025 after a brief illness.

20 plus years as a psychologist, therapist, and counselor. 55 years as a wonderful human being who cared more for others than for herself. A beautiful soul, gone too soon. 8 years as a loving wife and best friend.

May she rest in the light forevermore.

I find myself in need of assistance with some past due bills and new expenses.

Thank you for any help you can give.

Recent Donations
Mark Young
$ 50.00 CAD
5 days ago

Sending prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
15 days ago

We are very sorry to hear of your loss.

Gorgons Grimoire LLC
$ 10.00 CAD
16 days ago

This is all I can afford man. I truly am sorry about the loss of your sweetheart.

Penny Gill
$ 100.00 CAD
20 days ago

So sorry to hear of Lisa’s passing. She will be greatly missed. Wishing you strength Alex.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
20 days ago

May Lisa rest in peace!

Snyder Psychology
$ 200.00 CAD
20 days ago

We were deeply saddened to hear of your loss. Please accept our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time.

Chad Martin
$ 125.00 CAD
21 days ago

Natasha
$ 300.00 CAD
23 days ago

Will be missed

Heather Holmes
$ 40.00 CAD
23 days ago

Lisa was a wise, passionate soul who truly wanted to make the world better. I cherished our many deep conversations—she was intelligent, kind, and full of purpose. May she continue to help others as an angel. My heartfelt condolences to Alex.

Anna K
$ 50.00 CAD
23 days ago

Lisa was a very positive, kind and caring lady I will miss her greatly. May she rest in peace. Condolences to her family and friends.

Elly and Ryan
$ 725.00 CAD
23 days ago

Love

Phuong An
$ 100.00 CAD
24 days ago

Lisa was a great friend and psychologist who was really there for others including me. I am heartbroken to hear this sad news. May she RIP.

Stacey Angel
$ 20.00 CAD
25 days ago

My condolences Alex.

GreatJman
$ 100.00 CAD
25 days ago

Take care, my condolences

