Covering funeral expenses and bills

Goal:
CAD $5,000
Raised:
CAD $1,860
Campaign funds will be received by Alexander von Krzesinski
Hello all,
Some of know me, some know my wife, some of you have found this page through grace.
Lisa passed away on Saturday, June 21st 2025 after a brief illness.
20 plus years as a psychologist, therapist, and counselor. 55 years as a wonderful human being who cared more for others than for herself. A beautiful soul, gone too soon. 8 years as a loving wife and best friend.
May she rest in the light forevermore.
I find myself in need of assistance with some past due bills and new expenses.
Thank you for any help you can give.
Sending prayers.
We are very sorry to hear of your loss.
This is all I can afford man. I truly am sorry about the loss of your sweetheart.
So sorry to hear of Lisa’s passing. She will be greatly missed. Wishing you strength Alex.
May Lisa rest in peace!
We were deeply saddened to hear of your loss. Please accept our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time.
Will be missed
Lisa was a wise, passionate soul who truly wanted to make the world better. I cherished our many deep conversations—she was intelligent, kind, and full of purpose. May she continue to help others as an angel. My heartfelt condolences to Alex.
Lisa was a very positive, kind and caring lady I will miss her greatly. May she rest in peace. Condolences to her family and friends.
Love
Lisa was a great friend and psychologist who was really there for others including me. I am heartbroken to hear this sad news. May she RIP.
My condolences Alex.
Take care, my condolences
