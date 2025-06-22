Covering funeral expenses and bills

Hello all,

Some of know me, some know my wife, some of you have found this page through grace.

Lisa passed away on Saturday, June 21st 2025 after a brief illness.

20 plus years as a psychologist, therapist, and counselor. 55 years as a wonderful human being who cared more for others than for herself. A beautiful soul, gone too soon. 8 years as a loving wife and best friend.

May she rest in the light forevermore.

I find myself in need of assistance with some past due bills and new expenses.

Thank you for any help you can give.