Campaign Image

Supporting Christy

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $810

Campaign created by Megan Jackson

Campaign funds will be received by Christy Peck

Supporting Christy

My amazing cousin Christy has had a rough year. In March, she had a fall off her porch and broke two bones in her leg. She had to have two surgeries and has been off work for two months. After recently returning to work, she was rushed back to the hospital with difficulty breathing and is now having unexpected heart problems with no prior history of issues. Christy is a very loving, family oriented person. She is always positive and optimistic but this has taken a toll. Your donation will help with expenses to help Christy through this difficult time. Prayers are much appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Liz
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Love you

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
17 days ago

Get well soon.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Elizabeth Nystrom
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
23 days ago

Praying for complete healing for you and for peace in the midst of all this, Christy. Love you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Shiloh
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Hang in through this season. There will be better days!

Megan Jackson
$ 300.00 USD
25 days ago

We love you!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo