Supporting Christy

My amazing cousin Christy has had a rough year. In March, she had a fall off her porch and broke two bones in her leg. She had to have two surgeries and has been off work for two months. After recently returning to work, she was rushed back to the hospital with difficulty breathing and is now having unexpected heart problems with no prior history of issues. Christy is a very loving, family oriented person. She is always positive and optimistic but this has taken a toll. Your donation will help with expenses to help Christy through this difficult time. Prayers are much appreciated.