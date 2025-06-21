FBLA National Competition Fundraiser

Hello everyone! Margarita Ikonomova, Andrew Yong Yow, and Carter McDonnell are headed to California to compete in the FBLA Nationals. The three have spent the school year preparing their Digital Video Production presentation and will be competing in the first round on Monday, June 30, day one of a five day event.

This national stage is more than just a competition. It’s a chance for them to sit in on conferences with business professionals, attend workshops, and meet with colleges and universities.

While the experience is priceless, the trip comes with costs. Your donation will directly support Margarita, Andrew, and Carter, and help to cover meal and travel expenses.

Thank you for your support!



