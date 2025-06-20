Helping Iraida

Hello, my name is Lillian Zambrana, and I am starting this fundraising campaign to help my dear friend Iraida Guadalupe. We have been in each other's lives since she was 11 years old, and I consider her like my little sister. Unfortunately, she has been put in a difficult situation that is beyond her control, and I want to help ease her burden.

Iraida is facing thousands of dollars in legal action, and she is in dire need of a vehicle to provide for herself and her youngest son, Ryan. These two things alone will greatly reduce the stress she is currently carrying. I believe that with the support of our community, we can help her through this challenging time.

Please note that I have not asked Iraida to create this campaign, and I want to emphasize that this is not a way to seek revenge or to harm her soon-to-be ex-husband. My intention is purely to help her and her son. I kindly ask that you share this campaign with only trusted individuals who will not disclose this information to her ex-husband.

Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a significant difference in Iraida's life. Thank you for considering supporting her during this difficult time. Together, we can make a positive impact in her life and the life of her young son.

Please DO NOT POST on any social media. We want to keep this private and without any interference with the ex. Thank you.





