Jessica has Oligodendroglioma, a type of brain cancer that has induced seizures.

Jessica is on anti seizure medication. Due to the tumor, there is a potential for seizures. Jessica is limited in what she can do daily. She isn’t allowed to drive, bend down/back, lift anything heavy, and she is mostly very fatigued. Jessica gets headaches often and has mini seizures. Jessica is now also sensitive to smells and stimulations. We’ve had to limit dog interaction, and try to limit stress, as this causes small seizures (focal seizures). Medication was increased to help this. We are anticipating surgery in July. The exact date has not been established. The neurosurgeon explained after surgery, Jessica can anticipate weakness on her left side. She will need to do therapy to build this up. How long this will take is unknown. To what extent the surgery will affect Jessica is unknown.

We are raising money to help with the costs needed to help Jessica. For example, paying for doggie daycare to limit the overstimulation from high dog energy. We are working on fostering the dogs but until that happens, Jessica needs a break during the day. Also, getting a care provider to help with laundry and other daily tasks, once a week. Any help is appreciated. Thank you!