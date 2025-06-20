Campaign Image

Brain Cancer

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $2,900

Campaign created by Tammy

Campaign funds will be received by Tammy Blau

Jessica has Oligodendroglioma, a type of brain cancer that has induced seizures.

Jessica is on anti seizure medication. Due to the tumor, there is a potential for seizures. Jessica is limited in what she can do daily. She isn’t allowed to drive, bend down/back, lift anything heavy, and she is mostly very fatigued. Jessica gets headaches often and has mini seizures. Jessica is now also sensitive to smells and stimulations. We’ve had to limit dog interaction, and try to limit stress, as this causes small seizures (focal seizures). Medication was increased to help this. We are anticipating surgery in July. The exact date has not been established. The neurosurgeon explained after surgery, Jessica can anticipate weakness on her left side. She will need to do therapy to build this up. How long this will take is unknown. To what extent the surgery will affect Jessica is unknown.

We are raising money to help with the costs needed to help Jessica. For example, paying for doggie daycare to limit the overstimulation from high dog energy. We are working on fostering the dogs but until that happens, Jessica needs a break during the day. Also, getting a care provider to help with laundry and other daily tasks, once a week. Any help is appreciated. Thank you! 

Recent Donations
Greg CMM
$ 600.00 USD
20 days ago

Wishing you fast and successful recovery!

Paul
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Praying daily for you both!!! Blessings and love. Uncle Paul

Mari
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Much love.

Barbara Sherrod
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Lots of love & prayers

Mitch Anthony
$ 250.00 USD
25 days ago

Love you Johnny! Hope this helps.

Christina
$ 255.00 USD
26 days ago

💞

Nulee Vang
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

Luis Panera
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

madeline
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Keeping you in my thoughts

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Sending prayers and well wishes

Brianna Flowers
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Sending you all my love and support on your healing journey!

Sending love
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Richard VARGAS
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
27 days ago

Sending positivity and resiliency your way.

Traci Nicole
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Gina
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Our prayers are with you

Jessaki Boeck
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Jamie Kessler
$ 500.00 USD
27 days ago

Prayer to you... luv

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Rob and Sheree
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

