How to support Carmen

🙏 Help Carmen Heal: Medical Emergency & Recovery Support 🙏



Campaign Story:



Hello friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,



My name is Carmen Love, and I’m reaching out with a humbled heart after an unexpected health emergency turned my world upside down.



I recently had a total hip replacement following a serious car accident. While I’ve been doing everything I can to heal and push forward, I was suddenly rushed to the hospital with a severe infection and major swelling that developed in my leg (right) where the surgery was done. It was painful, scary, and dangerous, but I thank God it was caught just in time.



I’m currently on the road to recovery again, but this setback has been both physically and financially overwhelming. As a single woman who has always worked hard— and serving others—asking for help doesn’t come easy. I am currently left without a home, no car, medical bills, food, basic necessities etc. Life humbles us in ways that show we can’t walk through everything alone.

This fundraiser is to help cover:



• Ongoing medical expenses

• Antibiotics and home recovery care

• Transportation to and from follow-up appointments

• Basic living needs during this downtime (bills, food, etc.)

If you feel led, any donation—big or small—would make a world of difference. And if you’re not in a position to give, your prayers and shares are just as powerful.



I believe in miracles, in community, and in the power of faith. With your support, I know I’ll get back on my feet—stronger than ever.



Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

With love and hope,

Carmen Love

🙏 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” — Philippians 4:13





