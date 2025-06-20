How to support Carmen

Raised:
USD $672
Campaign funds will be received by Carmen Love
🙏 Help Carmen Heal: Medical Emergency & Recovery Support 🙏
Campaign Story:
Hello friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,
My name is Carmen Love, and I’m reaching out with a humbled heart after an unexpected health emergency turned my world upside down.
I recently had a total hip replacement following a serious car accident. While I’ve been doing everything I can to heal and push forward, I was suddenly rushed to the hospital with a severe infection and major swelling that developed in my leg (right) where the surgery was done. It was painful, scary, and dangerous, but I thank God it was caught just in time.
I’m currently on the road to recovery again, but this setback has been both physically and financially overwhelming. As a single woman who has always worked hard— and serving others—asking for help doesn’t come easy. I am currently left without a home, no car, medical bills, food, basic necessities etc. Life humbles us in ways that show we can’t walk through everything alone.
This fundraiser is to help cover:
• Ongoing medical expenses
• Antibiotics and home recovery care
• Transportation to and from follow-up appointments
• Basic living needs during this downtime (bills, food, etc.)
If you feel led, any donation—big or small—would make a world of difference. And if you’re not in a position to give, your prayers and shares are just as powerful.
I believe in miracles, in community, and in the power of faith. With your support, I know I’ll get back on my feet—stronger than ever.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
With love and hope,
Carmen Love
🙏 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” — Philippians 4:13
With love.. please let me know if you need anything else! 🙏🏼✨🙏🏼
Get well soon ❤️🩹 Love Scorpio ♏️
I will keep you in my prayers, Carmen.
Love you girl!
Sending as much love as I can sorry it is not much !
God is good! 🙏🙏🙏 U.S. Reboot
Get well Love 🌹
Praying for your speedy recovery Carmen
Love you Momma Carmen
🧡🙏🇺🇲🫡
Dear Carmen, I pray in the Name of Jesus Christ for your quick, and speedy recovery, Amen. 🙏🙏🙏
