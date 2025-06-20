How to support Carmen

Campaign Image

🙏 Help Carmen Heal: Medical Emergency & Recovery Support 🙏

Hello friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,

My name is Carmen Love, and I’m reaching out with a humbled heart after an unexpected health emergency turned my world upside down.

I recently had a total hip replacement following a serious car accident. While I’ve been doing everything I can to heal and push forward, I was suddenly rushed to the hospital with a severe infection and major swelling that developed in my leg (right) where the surgery was done. It was painful, scary, and dangerous, but I thank God it was caught just in time.

I’m currently on the road to recovery again, but this setback has been both physically and financially overwhelming. As a single woman who has always worked hard— and serving others—asking for help doesn’t come easy. I am currently left without a home, no car, medical bills, food, basic  necessities etc. Life humbles us in ways that show we can’t walk through everything alone.

This fundraiser is to help cover:

 • Ongoing medical expenses

 • Antibiotics and home recovery care

 • Transportation to and from follow-up appointments

 • Basic living needs during this downtime (bills, food, etc.)

If you feel led, any donation—big or small—would make a world of difference. And if you’re not in a position to give, your prayers and shares are just as powerful.

I believe in miracles, in community, and in the power of faith. With your support, I know I’ll get back on my feet—stronger than ever.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

With love and hope,

Carmen Love

🙏 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” — Philippians 4:13


Recent Donations
Kim Tink
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

With love.. please let me know if you need anything else! 🙏🏼✨🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Get well soon ❤️‍🩹 Love Scorpio ♏️

Michelle M
$ 40.00 USD
24 days ago

I will keep you in my prayers, Carmen.

TalkWithSally
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Love you girl!

Sjonia
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Sending as much love as I can sorry it is not much !

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

God is good! 🙏🙏🙏 U.S. Reboot

americanson64
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Get well Love 🌹

Thomas Milcarek
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for your speedy recovery Carmen

ReaperKittyOnX
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Love you Momma Carmen

Patriot Dave
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

🧡🙏🇺🇲🫡

Cam Cooksey
$ 17.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Dear Carmen, I pray in the Name of Jesus Christ for your quick, and speedy recovery, Amen. 🙏🙏🙏

Magamoakey
$ 40.00 USD
27 days ago

