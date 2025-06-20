IRONMAN in the making!

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $900
Isaac came to me 4 weeks ago and asked me to be his coach for his FIRST Ironman 70.3
After a few swim tips, an online program, bike tune up and running shoes....he is off! He is a natural and I am blessed to support this beautiful adventure of Isaac's. We did some research and he choose Ironman Ohio. I have attached a link.
But, registration alone is $450. We are aiming for $2000 in sponsored funds which will cover registration, flights and hotel for us 2. I hope you will join TEAM MATHEWS on this great adventure of love of motion and, of course, SOME FUN COMPETITION! Join me in prayer for Isaac as he gets closer to his goals.
RACE DAY....Sunday, July 20th!
https://www.ironman.com/races/im703-ohio
Run with the Wind, Our Ironman For the one who never gave in. You rise before the light breaks free, Chasing miles few dare to see. Water, wheels, and weary roads— Each step a story, each breath forebodes. You’ve braved the burn, embraced the pain, With thunder legs and steadfast aim. Where others yield, you only start— With fire in soul and lionheart.
I know you will do well and I am blessed to be able to support your efforts. I am praying for your training, safety, and that you have fun most of all.
Good luck in your competition ... share photos please ... Sherry
Go kick !! You got this!!
Go Isaac and what a great experience!
You got this!
June 30th, 2025
Isaac has been dedicated to his training days. He had his first open water swim experience and did so well. He also did another road ride and run combo and is a natural.
He will have his first long group ride this coming Saturday. Let's go ISAAC!
June 24th, 2025
Isaac rode his first 2 hour bike today. The Ironman that he is built to be is coming out in him....JUST LIKE THE HULK!
Thank you for all your prayers thus far. GOD BLESS!
