Campaign Image

Please help Ed with transplant expenses

Raised:

 USD $450

Campaign created by Melissa Brown

Campaign funds will be received by Edward Lenza

Please help Ed with transplant expenses

Ed has been on kidney dialysis for the last three years. Within this time he has faced the hardest challenges he has ever had to face. Last summer he ended up really sick and went into cardiac arrest twice. He was given a 30% chance of survival for the first week. He miraculously beat those odds and nearly a year later he has been not only added back on the active kidney transplant list, but he is now in the top 10 list to receive a kidney from Massachusetts General Hospital. He has entered the stage of preparing for the transplant which includes frequently traveling an hour and a half to Boston and an hour and a half back to Western Mass multiple times a month. He has been told to keep his phone ringer on and have a hospital bag packed as he can receive that life saving phone call any day now. He is seeking help for travel and also for lodging expenses during this process. Even after he has his transplant, the first couple of months will be weekly trips back and forth to Boston, before slowly going to monthly Boston visits. Any help will be greatly appreciated. 
Recent Donations
Show:
Dad
$ 105.00 USD
25 days ago

❤️ You

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

“My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.“ James 1:2-4 NKJV

Pete and Marilyn
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Gina Cinelli Birchall
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for you!

Melissa Milanczuk
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Praying you are able to reach your goal

Nancy Lenza
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

I'm with you Edju!! You've got this and God has you. I love you so very much 😘🙏🙏

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo