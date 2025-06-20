Please help Ed with transplant expenses

Ed has been on kidney dialysis for the last three years. Within this time he has faced the hardest challenges he has ever had to face. Last summer he ended up really sick and went into cardiac arrest twice. He was given a 30% chance of survival for the first week. He miraculously beat those odds and nearly a year later he has been not only added back on the active kidney transplant list, but he is now in the top 10 list to receive a kidney from Massachusetts General Hospital. He has entered the stage of preparing for the transplant which includes frequently traveling an hour and a half to Boston and an hour and a half back to Western Mass multiple times a month. He has been told to keep his phone ringer on and have a hospital bag packed as he can receive that life saving phone call any day now. He is seeking help for travel and also for lodging expenses during this process. Even after he has his transplant, the first couple of months will be weekly trips back and forth to Boston, before slowly going to monthly Boston visits. Any help will be greatly appreciated.